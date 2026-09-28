Spring Construction Season Drives Demand For Commercial Spaces Painting Services In Melbourne

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 5:36 am - City Home Painting reports more inquiries from Melbourne offices, retailers and warehouses as fit-out and refurbishment work picks up this spring.

MELBOURNE, Australia - September 16, 2026 - Commercial property owners across Melbourne are booking more painting work this September. Businesses want renovated offices, stores and warehouses ready before the end-of-year trading rush. City Home Painting is a Melbourne-based painting contractor. It has seen more requests for its commercial spaces painting services in Melbourne over the past month. Jobs range from office fit-outs to retail store refreshes and warehouse touch-ups.

Spring brings longer days and drier weather to Melbourne. Painters get a wider window for exterior work between rain events. Property managers use this stretch to finish jobs before summer heat shortens paint curing times. Many businesses also repaint interiors now. They time the work around slower trading periods. Stores and offices can then reopen with little disruption to customers and staff.

City Home Painting's commercial painting division covers interior and exterior painting. The team also handles wallpaper installation, graffiti removal and anti-graffiti coating. Epoxy floor coatings and pressure washing round out the list. The company uses low-VOC paints on occupied sites. This cuts down on odour and lets staff keep working nearby during the job. For street-facing premises, the team offers exterior painting and spray painting for faster coverage on large wall areas.

Each project moves through five stages. First, a site visit and quote. Second, colour selection. Third, surface preparation: cleaning, sanding and priming. Fourth, the painting work, with furniture and fixtures protected. Fifth, a final inspection before handover. The company says its team is licensed and insured. It follows this same process on every site, regardless of size or complexity.

City Home Painting delivers commercial spaces painting services in Melbourne from the inner city to outer growth-corridor suburbs. Donnybrook is one of them. New business parks and light-industrial estates keep adding commercial floor space there. Property owners in these areas need contractors who can work around live sites. Staged handovers and tenant move-in dates make scheduling harder. A contractor has to adapt without delaying other trades.

Key Facts:

Services include interior and exterior painting, wallpaper installation, graffiti removal, anti-graffiti coating, epoxy floor coatings and pressure washing.

The project process runs through five stages: consultation, colour selection, preparation, painting and final inspection.

Operating hours run Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The service area spans greater Melbourne, including growth-corridor suburbs such as Donnybrook.



About City Home Painting

City Home Painting is a licensed and insured painting contractor. It serves residential and commercial clients across Melbourne, Australia. The company provides commercial spaces painting services in Melbourne. It also offers exterior painting, fence painting, spray painting and epoxy floor coating work. Each job follows a consultation-to-completion process and uses low-VOC paint products. More detail on the company's commercial work is available at com/commercial-painting.

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City Home Painting

Phone: 0450 455 273

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