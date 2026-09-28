'Poets And Writers' Radio Host Henry Mccarthy Interviews Award-Winning Author Charlene Wexler

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 5:52 am - Charlene Wexler, Richmond, IL-based award-winning author of seven books, recently appeared on host Henry McCarthy's popular radio show“Poets and Writers” on radio station WEHC 90.7

Chicago, IL, September 28, 2026 -- Charlene Wexler, Richmond, IL-based award-winning author of seven books, recently appeared on host Henry McCarthy's popular radio show“Poets and Writers” on radio station WEHC 90.7, the Voice of Southwest Virginia, to talk about some of her books and short stories.

Wexler discussed her books Murder on Skid Row, historical fiction about two real-life murders on Chicago's Skid Row in the 1960s; Farewell to South Shore and We Won't Go Back, novels about a mother and daughter's journey from the idyllic 1950s through the fight for women's rights in the late 20th Century up to the present day; and her latest book, Elephants in the Room, which features short stories and essays examining life, love, and the tragedy and comedy of the human condition,“relating to the laughter and tears inherent in living life,” Wexler said.

Concerning Wexler's books and short stories commenting on life, McCarthy on the broadcast said,“Thank you for pointing out that every hand is a winner and every hand's a loser.” He also called Wexler,“a really fine writer.”

In her 80s, Wexler is the author of the books Lori, Elephants in the Room, Farewell to South Shore, Milk and Oranges, Murder Across the Ocean, Murder on Skid Row, and We Won't Go Back.

Wexler's advice for other aspiring writers,“even grandmothers like myself,” Wexler said, is to“follow your dream. You can do it, and it's never too late.”

McCarthy's interview of Wexler can be found on Spotify at His radio show/podcast“educates his audience on the philosophy of poets and writers; we write poems in our hearts every day,” according to WEHC. McCarthy is known for his gentle, folksy interviewing style.

Wexler also recently was interviewed by Reading Nook concerning her book Farewell to South Shore. See

For more information about Wexler, contact ANB Communications at (773) 229-0024