KWT Spider Launches Free AI Detector That Scores Pasted Text For AI Likelihood In Seconds

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 6:20 am - KWT Spider launches a free AI Detector that gives pasted text an AI likelihood score and highlights phrases for closer review.

NEW DELHI, India - September 28, 2026 - KWT Spider has released the KWT AI Detector, a browser based tool that reads pasted text and returns an AI likelihood score with highlighted phrases. The tool is live at kwtspider/ai-detector and is free to try. It joins the other tools on the KWT Spider website, which also hosts a free SEO audit tool, a WordPress to HTML converter and an image converter.

The detector takes articles, essays, pages drafts, blog posts, and marketing copy. The user pastes the text into the input field and chooses Analyze content. It then returns a score that estimates the likelihood that the text was AI-generated. Key phrases are highlighted directly in the analysis text, allowing the reviewer to see which parts of the text have affected the outcome, rather than a single figure.

The free plan covers scans up to 2,000 words per scan. That's enough for most blog posts, short essays and product descriptions in one pass and longer drafts can be checked section by section. The tool page has a Register option to create a free account. Users wanting to scan more text can learn about plan details on the pricing page.

Editorial review has developed with the adoption of AI writing tools in the daily content creation process. Editors, writers and content teams are increasingly looking for a quick way of checking a draft before it goes live or is passed on for review. That's where the KWT AI Detector comes in, for that early screening step.

“The score is an indicator intended to help human review, not a proof of how a piece of writing was created,” KWT Spider says.“A score by itself rarely helps a reviewer decide what to do next,” said KWT Spider's Product Lead. "Highlighted phrases give people a place to start reading.“It's still the content owner's decision if a passage requires a rewrite, a source or no change at all.”

The tool integrates into many common workflows. Authors may submit a draft to the detector before sending it to an editor. Editors can check contributors' submissions. Marketing teams can check landing page copy, newsletters and product descriptions as part of a content calendar. The detector works in a standard web browser, so no software installation is needed.

KWT AI Detector is available now Visitors can paste text and get a result without leaving the page, and the sign in and registration options are available from the same page:

About KWT Spider

KWT Spider is a Windows, macOS and Linux technical SEO crawler and website audit tool. This is a desktop app, runs locally, respects robots and supports crawl analysis, report exports and sitemap generation. The KWT Spider website also has online tools for SEO audits, WordPress exports and image conversion.

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KWT Spider Support Team

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