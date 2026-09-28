Law Fence Company Completes School District Projects In Pikes Peak Region

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 8:23 am - Colorado-based fencing company completes summer fence repairs and installations for five Pikes Peak-area school districts, with work completed ahead of the 2026-27 school year and additional projects underway in the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-Law Fence Company, a family-owned and locally operated fencing contractor, recently completed several fence repair and installation projects. The initiative involved schools across five area districts in the Pikes Peak region as campuses prepared for students' return.

The summer projects included Harrison School District 2, Academy School District 20, School District 49, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, and Colorado Springs School District 11, which accounted for the largest volume of work. Working within the limited summer construction window, the Law Fence Company team coordinated with district personnel to complete projects safely, efficiently, and on schedule.

The company's growing work with local school districts has included projects developed through long-standing relationships and referrals. As district personnel have partnered with Law Fence Company, they have referred the fencing contractor to colleagues and other districts throughout the region.

Among this summer's projects were fencing work at East Hills Academy, a new K–8 classical charter school on the Mann Middle School campus in District 11. The school welcomed its first students this fall.

Law Fence Company is also completing a large ground-up fencing project for a new development in the Black Forest area. The project includes an approximately 8,000-foot fence line on previously undeveloped land and requires site clearing, layout, and post setting. The work reflects the company's experience with both ongoing fence repair and larger new-construction projects.

For more than three decades, Law Fence Company has provided fencing services to the local community. The company's approach is built on dependable workmanship, familiarity with local requirements, and an understanding of Colorado's weather conditions. Law Fence Company is also BBB-accredited with an A+ rating and assists with permitting, zoning, and applicable code requirements.

As schools, developers, and general contractors plan upcoming construction and summer maintenance work, Law Fence Company continues to provide institutional and commercial fencing services throughout the Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit or contact....

###



About "Law Fence Company"

Law Fence Company is a family-owned, locally operated fencing contractor that has served Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Douglas County, Teller County, and the surrounding areas for more than 33 years. Law Fence provides commercial, residential, equestrian, security, and farm fencing-including installation, repair, replacement, custom gates, and wrought iron fabrication-and is one of the largest wrought iron fabricators in Colorado Springs. The company is BBB-accredited with an A+ rating and works with clients including Colorado Springs School District 11, Harrison School District 2, Lewis-Palmer School District 38, the City of Colorado Springs, the Town of Monument, and El Paso County Parks Service. Learn more at lawfenceco.