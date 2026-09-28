MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2026 9:52 am - The ESTEO brand represented by ESTEO AVTODOM has become the sales leader among premium hybrid vehicles

The ESTEO brand is represented at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek. It emerged as the leader among premium hybrid vehicles on the Russian market following its first month of sales.

A total of 1516 vehicles across the ESTEO model lineup were sold during the final month of summer. This figure represents a significant milestone for the brand given that sales of the EXLANTIX ET8, the updated EXLANTIX ET and the ESTEO V27 began only in August 2026. Demand was strongest in the hybrid segment with 933 ESTEO hybrid vehicles purchased in Russia.

The ESTEO V27 model is the primary driver of demand within the brand's lineup. The new hybrid SUV began gaining popularity in the Russian market immediately after sales launched on August 7, 2026. 348 vehicles were sold in less than a month. The model is equipped with two electric motors delivering a combined 456 hp and a 1.5-liter turbo engine that functions as a generator. Its total range exceeds 890 km. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. It offers a ground clearance of 220 mm. A state subsidy of 925 000 rubles is available for purchases made via credit. The high demand of ESTEO vehicles demonstrates that the brand's customers particularly value the hybrid's advanced technology, dynamic performance and everyday practicality.

"The first month of sales for ESTEO vehicles available at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavk, and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek locations has shown that customers are opting for a high-tech premium vehicle where engineering solutions ensure comfort and safety. Leading the hybrid segment in sales volume confirms the strong demand for the brand's vehicles in the Russian market. Buyers appreciate the advanced technology and stylish design", - the AVTODOM Group press service commented.