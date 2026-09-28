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Founders Of Vinod Intelligent Cookware Take Centre Stage In Freya's Story
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28th September 2026: Cast iron cookware has been a familiar presence in Indian kitchens for generations, but for many modern consumers, the category continues to raise questions around weight, maintenance, and cost. Seeking to address these perceptions while bringing a contemporary perspective to the category, Vinod Intelligent Cookware concluded its first founder-led digital series, Ask the Agarwals, featuring the Agarwal family and the story behind Freya, its premium cast iron cookware range.
Spanning four episodes, the series took consumers beyond the finished product to explore why Freya was developed, what the team wanted to change about the cast iron experience, and the engineering and design considerations that shaped the range. The episodes were published on the brand's Instagram handle and subsequently repurposed on YouTube.
At the heart of the initiative was a simple question: how can cast iron be made smarter for the modern kitchen? While cast iron has long been valued for its durability and cooking performance, the Agarwals approached the category with the same curiosity that has shaped Vinod's product development over the years. As Sunil Agarwal explains in the first episode, every question about how people cook can lead to another question, another idea, and eventually a new product-because“Indian kitchens don't stand still.” This philosophy shaped Ask the Agarwals, with different members of the Agarwal family exploring Freya across the four episodes, from what makes cast iron cookware work well and why quality cast iron comes at a premium, to the engineering and design considerations involved in developing a more contemporary cast iron experience.
For Freya, the objective was not simply to create another cast-iron cookware range. Positioned within the Vinod portfolio with a distinct, understated premium identity, Freya aims to make cast iron as beautiful and desirable as it is functional. The range has been engineered using Vinod's patented TREON technology, bringing the brand's cookware expertise to a category traditionally associated with functionality and heritage.
Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd., said,“Curiosity has always been at the heart of how we build at Vinod. We keep questioning how cookware can work better for the way people cook today, and that thinking goes into every detail of a product. Freya is a reflection of that approach, bringing our experience in cookware together with new ideas in design, engineering and performance. I may be the CEO, but around here, 'Chief Curiosity Officer' suits me better.”
The series also saw strong audience engagement across its four episodes. Episode 3 emerged as the highest-viewed episode with 326K views, followed by Episode 1 with 124K views. Episode 1 also recorded the highest number of comments across the series, reflecting strong audience interest in the conversations around cast iron and Freya.
The founder-led format also gave Vinod Cookware an opportunity to take a more personal approach to brand storytelling. Rather than focusing solely on product features, Ask the Agarwals brought the people behind the brand directly into the conversation, allowing consumers to understand the story behind Freya and how a cookware format with deep roots in Indian kitchens can be reimagined for the modern home.
About Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd.:
Founded in 1962, Vinod Intelligent Cookware is an Indian cookware company with a portfolio of 400+ products across cookware and kitchen solutions. With a focus on innovation, technology, and evolving consumer needs, the company continues to expand its presence across Indian and international markets. Its portfolio includes Vinod Intelligent Cookware and Kraft Kitchenware & Tableware, with products available through retail and leading digital commerce platforms.
Spanning four episodes, the series took consumers beyond the finished product to explore why Freya was developed, what the team wanted to change about the cast iron experience, and the engineering and design considerations that shaped the range. The episodes were published on the brand's Instagram handle and subsequently repurposed on YouTube.
At the heart of the initiative was a simple question: how can cast iron be made smarter for the modern kitchen? While cast iron has long been valued for its durability and cooking performance, the Agarwals approached the category with the same curiosity that has shaped Vinod's product development over the years. As Sunil Agarwal explains in the first episode, every question about how people cook can lead to another question, another idea, and eventually a new product-because“Indian kitchens don't stand still.” This philosophy shaped Ask the Agarwals, with different members of the Agarwal family exploring Freya across the four episodes, from what makes cast iron cookware work well and why quality cast iron comes at a premium, to the engineering and design considerations involved in developing a more contemporary cast iron experience.
For Freya, the objective was not simply to create another cast-iron cookware range. Positioned within the Vinod portfolio with a distinct, understated premium identity, Freya aims to make cast iron as beautiful and desirable as it is functional. The range has been engineered using Vinod's patented TREON technology, bringing the brand's cookware expertise to a category traditionally associated with functionality and heritage.
Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd., said,“Curiosity has always been at the heart of how we build at Vinod. We keep questioning how cookware can work better for the way people cook today, and that thinking goes into every detail of a product. Freya is a reflection of that approach, bringing our experience in cookware together with new ideas in design, engineering and performance. I may be the CEO, but around here, 'Chief Curiosity Officer' suits me better.”
The series also saw strong audience engagement across its four episodes. Episode 3 emerged as the highest-viewed episode with 326K views, followed by Episode 1 with 124K views. Episode 1 also recorded the highest number of comments across the series, reflecting strong audience interest in the conversations around cast iron and Freya.
The founder-led format also gave Vinod Cookware an opportunity to take a more personal approach to brand storytelling. Rather than focusing solely on product features, Ask the Agarwals brought the people behind the brand directly into the conversation, allowing consumers to understand the story behind Freya and how a cookware format with deep roots in Indian kitchens can be reimagined for the modern home.
About Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd.:
Founded in 1962, Vinod Intelligent Cookware is an Indian cookware company with a portfolio of 400+ products across cookware and kitchen solutions. With a focus on innovation, technology, and evolving consumer needs, the company continues to expand its presence across Indian and international markets. Its portfolio includes Vinod Intelligent Cookware and Kraft Kitchenware & Tableware, with products available through retail and leading digital commerce platforms.
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