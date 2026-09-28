African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 To Spotlight Venezuela's New Investment Framework As Global Capital Returns

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Venezuela's energy sector is entering a period of significant commercial change, with a reworked hydrocarbons framework beginning to translate into new agreements with international energy companies. At African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, the Venezuela Global Investment Forum: Shaping the Renaissance of a Hydrocarbon Giant will bring Venezuelan policymakers, national oil company executives and international investors together to examine the opportunities emerging from that transition.

The forum comes as Venezuela moves from regulatory reform toward implementation. In January 2026, the country enacted a reform of its Organic Hydrocarbons Law, introducing new contractual mechanisms for primary hydrocarbon activities and establishing a framework intended to give private operators greater responsibility for project development. The reform also incorporated Production Participation Contracts (PPCs), creating a structure under which private companies can assume operational and financial responsibility for projects.

Recent transactions show how quickly that framework is being put into practice. In September, Eni signed a 25-year Hydrocarbon PPC with PDVSA for the development of the giant Junín 5 field in the Orinoco Belt, becoming the project's exclusive operator with responsibility for its technical, financial and commercial management.

GeoPark has likewise entered Venezuela through a 25-year PPC covering the Bare Block. The agreement, announced in September, is valued at approximately $1.2 billion and involves an asset with more than 15.7 billion barrels of oil originally in place and more than 1,100 existing wells.

Chevron has also expanded its position. On September 2, the company announced updated terms for its Venezuelan joint ventures, including additional acreage in the Orinoco Belt and plans to invest more than $7 billion over five years. Chevron said the investment program is expected to more than double production from its Venezuelan operations to approximately 600,000 barrels per day compared with 2026 levels.

These developments give the Venezuela Global Investment Forum a timely commercial focus. Delegates will examine the details of the reformed hydrocarbons law, PPC structures, fiscal incentives, mechanisms for international arbitration and other provisions designed to improve the conditions for international capital. The broader investment opportunity is substantial: Venezuela holds more than 300 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and more than 195 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, while the rehabilitation of its energy sector is expected to require substantial investment in production, infrastructure and refining.

The forum will also highlight the South-South dimension of Venezuela's reopening. For African energy producers, the country's experience offers areas of potential cooperation around mature-field rehabilitation, infrastructure development, technology transfer, workforce development and investment frameworks for resource monetization. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has already engaged with Venezuelan institutions on investment promotion, technical knowledge transfer and cooperation across the energy value chain.

“Venezuela is demonstrating that regulatory reform has to be matched by real investment, real projects and opportunities for companies to participate across the energy value chain,” said NJ Ayuk, AEC Executive Chairman.“The Venezuela Global Investment Forum gives investors an opportunity to understand the new framework directly from Venezuelan leaders and to look at where capital, technology and expertise can support the country's energy recovery while creating stronger South-South partnerships.”

As Venezuela seeks to restore production and rehabilitate infrastructure, the forum will provide a platform for investors to assess the commercial structures underpinning that effort and engage directly with the institutions and companies shaping the next stage of the country's energy industry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.--br- src="" alt="African Energy Chamber" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo