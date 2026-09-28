International Oil Companies (Iocs) Build The Case For Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Bissau, And Conakry (MSGBC) As Global Gas Hotspot

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The MSGBC basin is moving from frontier exploration toward commercial gas production, and the investment conversation is shifting with it. The CEO Regional Leadership Panel at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 –“Is MSGBC the Next Global Gas Hotspot?” – will bring together senior executives from international oil companies and energy investors to examine the forces driving capital into the region's gas sector. The panel will also explore how MSGBC countries can compete for a larger share of global investment by monetizing the basin's emerging gas resources.

The basin now has a producing track record to support its monetization ambitions. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, reached commercial operations in mid-2025, with production ramping up to approximately 2.4 million tons per annum. The milestone marked Senegal's entry into the global LNG market and established the basin as an emerging source of LNG for international markets.

Mauritania's gas trajectory shows how the country is pursuing multiple routes to monetization. In July 2026, Saudi developer ACWA Power signed agreements for the 230 MW N'Diago combined-cycle gas turbine plant, the country's first large-scale gas-fired independent power project, which is expected to use domestic gas from GTA to supply the national grid. Meanwhile, the BirAllah field, estimated to contain around 50 trillion cubic feet of gas resources, remains one of Mauritania's major undeveloped gas opportunities as the country seeks to advance its development. Together, these projects illustrate Mauritania's strategy of pursuing both export revenues and domestic industrialization – a dual approach that will be examined by investors at MSGBC 2026.

The basin's southern frontier will also feature prominently in the discussion. Chevron has entered Guinea-Bissau with exploration interests in offshore Blocks 5B and 6B, while Eni signed an exploration license for The Gambia's offshore Block A1 and secured reconnaissance permits covering 15 blocks offshore Guinea. Apus Energy, meanwhile, is advancing the Sinapa and Esperança licenses in Guinea-Bissau. The entry and expansion of international and independent operators across the southern MSGBC reinforce the investment case for early positioning across the wider basin.

Anchoring the panel's discussion will be the development of regional gas infrastructure, including the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, which is advancing toward an intergovernmental agreement between Nigeria and Morocco targeted for Q4 2026. The approximately 6,900-km pipeline, with planned capacity of up to 30 billion cubic meters per year, would pass through the five MSGBC countries and provide producers with a pipeline-based complement to LNG exports and domestic gas-to-power strategies.

For investors attending MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, the panel will offer an opportunity to assess how these converging developments are translating into bankable opportunities across the basin – and where the next wave of gas investment could emerge.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region's oil, gas and power sectors. Visit to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 conference, December 1-3, Dakar. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.