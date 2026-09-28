Kenya: Football Tournament Strengthens Community Ties

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Sport continues to demonstrate its vital role in fostering trust, building resilience, and creating meaningful connections between security agencies and local communities. In Elwak Town, this spirit came to life when Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops, based at Elwak Base, organized and participated in a friendly football tournament involving fellow security personnel and local youth teams.

The event brought together six teams: Elwak Airstrip Base, Elwak Old Camp, Elwak Chinese Camp, Elwak National Police Service (NPS), Elwak North Youth Football Team, and Elwak South Youth Football Team. The matches were competitive and entertaining, showcasing teamwork, discipline, and sporting spirit. The lively atmosphere drew enthusiastic support from residents, underscoring the unifying power of sport in bridging communities and security agencies.

Beyond the excitement of the games, the tournament carried a deeper social impact. It provided a relaxed environment for youth and security personnel to interact, reinforcing friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation. During the engagement, the youth were assured of continued security support and encouraged to work closely with security stakeholders in promoting peace and peaceful coexistence, as well as sharing relevant information on Al-Shabaab activities to enable timely action. This gesture reassured residents of the prevailing security environment and highlighted the role of sports as a bridge for unity, dialogue, and confidence building.

The tournament was more than a series of matches it was a symbol of partnership, resilience, and the shared commitment to building safer, thriving communities in Elwak. The KDF remains dedicated to sustaining such initiatives, ensuring that cooperation and trust continue to flourish.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo