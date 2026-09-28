African Countries Strengthen Capacities To Advance Agricultural Heritage Systems

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Representatives from 16 African countries are gathered in Johannesburg for three days for the regional capacity-building workshop aimed at expanding the recognition and dynamic conservation of Africa's agricultural heritage systems.

The three-day Regional Capacity-Building Workshop on Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems in Africa, taking place from 28 to 30 September 2026, is organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), through its Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) Secretariat, with support from the FAO–China South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) Programme.

The workshop brings together government officials, technical experts, community representatives, research institutions, civil society organizations and FAO personnel from Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, the Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Participants will strengthen their capacities to identify agricultural systems with potential for GIAHS recognition, prepare high-quality nomination proposals and five-year Dynamic Conservation Action Plans, and mobilize the partnerships and resources needed to support their implementation.

The opening session featured remarks by Du Lei, Counsellor at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in South Africa; remarks by Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa; and opening remarks by Morongoa Leseke, Chief Director in South Africa's Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Africa's living agricultural heritage

Africa is home to remarkable agricultural systems shaped over generations by farmers, pastoralists, Indigenous Peoples, fisherfolk, forest communities and other rural communities.

These living systems bring together food production, agricultural biodiversity, traditional knowledge, cultural identity, resilient ecosystems and the sustainable management of natural resources. They continue to support livelihoods, food security, ecosystem services and climate resilience.

Opening the regional discussions, Patrice Talla emphasized that the GIAHS approach should strengthen living systems rather than impose unnecessary change on them.

“GIAHS recognition should not be used to impose unnecessary change on systems that function effectively. Our role is to protect the conditions that allow these systems to continue, while supporting community-led adaptation where climate, demographic, economic or institutional pressures threaten their viability,” said Patrice Talla.

While Africa possesses extensive agricultural heritage across pastoral, agroforestry, crop, livestock, fishery and watershed systems, only four African sites have been formally designated under the GIAHS Programme.

This does not mean that Africa lacks systems worthy of recognition. It points to the need for stronger awareness, institutional coordination, technical capacity and investment to help countries identify potential sites, prepare robust nominations and implement credible Action Plans.

Communities and partnerships at the centre

The workshop promotes a people-centred understanding of agricultural heritage. Communities have maintained, adapted and transmitted these systems over generations. Their knowledge, institutions, priorities, participation and consent are therefore fundamental to the development of GIAHS proposals and Action Plans.

South Africa welcomed the workshop as a timely opportunity to strengthen community capacity and exchange practical experience across countries and institutions.

“This workshop comes at the right time. We are eager to learn how best to support communities, strengthen their capacity and ensure that agricultural and forest resources create sustainable benefits,” said Morongoa Leseke.

Morongoa Leseke also encouraged participants to exchange ideas openly and build partnerships across sectors and countries.

“Please cross-pollinate ideas. No one is above the others. Together, by forming partnerships, we will be able to take our continent forward.”

Depending on the agricultural system, effective action may require cooperation among institutions responsible for agriculture, environment, forestry, livestock, fisheries, climate, tourism, culture, local government and rural development. Research institutions, civil society organizations, development partners and responsible private-sector actors can also contribute technical capabilities, evidence, services and resources.

South-South Cooperation for capacity development

The workshop is supported through the FAO–China South-South and Triangular Cooperation Programme, providing a platform for participating countries to exchange knowledge, learn from practical experiences and adapt relevant approaches to their own communities, institutions and ecosystems.

Du Lei highlighted the contribution that agricultural heritage can make to addressing current environmental and development challenges.

“Agricultural heritage, with its traditional wisdom and ecological principles, offers valuable insights and solutions for sustainable agricultural development,” said Du Lei.“China stands ready to work with African countries and FAO to strengthen capacities and advance agricultural heritage protection, safeguarding this shared treasure of humanity.”

The cooperation recognizes that agricultural heritage is not only about preserving knowledge from the past. Traditional knowledge, innovation and appropriate modern technologies can work together to strengthen agricultural heritage systems, provided that innovation supports rather than replaces the practices, relationships and institutions that give these systems their value.

From heritage potential to concrete action

The workshop is designed as a practical response to the capacity and resource gaps faced by countries.

Over the three days, participants will examine the GIAHS designation process and the five interconnected criteria used to assess agricultural heritage systems. Technical presentations will be combined with discussions and practical working groups covering livestock and pastoralism, agriculture and agroforestry, and fisheries and watersheds.

The working sessions will help participants:



identify the global significance of potential agricultural heritage systems;

document traditional knowledge and agricultural practices;

define system components, boundaries and interactions;

assess threats and challenges;

identify the institutions and stakeholders required;

develop elements of nomination proposals and five-year Action Plans; and explore appropriate partnerships and financing opportunities.

The programme includes dedicated sessions on financing opportunities through the Green Climate Fund, FAO's Technical Cooperation Programme and the Global Environment Facility, together with a broader examination of resource mobilization and partnerships for GIAHS in Africa.

Patrice Talla stressed that international recognition represents the beginning rather than the end of the process.

“Designation is important, but designation alone does not provide the resources required to safeguard a living agricultural system. Strong Action Plans must be supported by appropriate policies, institutions, knowledge, partnerships and financing.”

By the end of the workshop, participating countries are expected to have a stronger understanding of their agricultural heritage potential, the GIAHS designation process, the preparation of proposals and Dynamic Conservation Action Plans, and the partnership and financing opportunities that could support implementation.

The Johannesburg workshop also seeks to encourage continued cooperation among African countries, custodian communities, designated and prospective GIAHS sites, technical institutions and development partners beyond the three-day event.

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