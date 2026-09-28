People And Healthcare Must Be Protected Amid Escalating Violence In Baidoa, Somalia

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Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is deeply alarmed by the impact of the escalating violence in Baidoa, in Somalia's South-West state, on civilians and their access to essential healthcare.

MSF urgently calls on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, patients, healthcare workers and medical facilities, and to ensure that people in need of medical care can reach hospitals safely and without obstruction.

On the morning of Monday, 28 September, fighting erupted in and around Baidoa town for the third time since 17 August. A health facility was reportedly severely damaged, and a healthcare worker was killed. An ambulance was looted, while civilian homes were also reportedly attacked. Two medical staff working alongside MSF teams were robbed, and one was injured.

“This is the third time in six weeks that fighting has erupted in Baidoa, with devastating consequences for civilians,” says Dr Elshafie Mohammed, MSF country representative in Somalia.“It is unacceptable that civilians and healthcare are being caught up in violence. Injured people need immediate medical attention, but many cannot reach hospital. Without timely treatment, many can bleed to death.”

“Health facilities, healthcare workers and patients must never be targeted,” says Dr Mohammed.“We call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure that patients can reach healthcare facilities safely, without fear, delay or obstruction.”

So far, medical teams working with the Ministry of Health at Bay Regional hospital have received 69 patients affected by the violence, including five children. Three deaths have been recorded.

Roads leading to hospitals in Baidoa have been blocked since the fighting began, severely restricting access to medical care. Only a small number of wounded patients have managed to reach Bay Regional hospital.

MSF is concerned that many wounded people remain unable to access treatment and we expect more patients to arrive at the hospital once access routes reopen. The disruption is affecting not only those wounded in the violence, but also people who need other urgent and essential medical care.

Armed clashes also erupted in and around Baidoa town on 17 August, when teams at Bay Regional hospital received 94 wounded people, including 29 women and 20 children, five of whom were under the age of five. Four deaths were recorded, including that of a young woman. A new wave of clashes began on the morning of 3 September, when teams received 71 wounded people, including 15 women and 12 children. One death was also recorded.

At Bay Regional hospital, MSF works in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, supporting the emergency, maternity, paediatrics, nutrition and outpatient departments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).