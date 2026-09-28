Etihad Rail: Sharjah Announces Route Changes, Diversion Near Industrial Area 17 Until Oct 5

Sharjah residents travelling through University City and the Institutes Land area will see changes to traffic routes from Wednesday, August 26, as the Roads and Transport Authority carries out roadworks linked to the Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project.

The authority will partially open the road connecting the two areas, with two lanes available in each direction. The reopened section will run from Industrial Area 17 through University Bridge and towards University City.



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At the same time, a partial road closure and traffic diversion will be introduced from Industrial Area 17 towards Maliha Road. Alternative routes will be available for motorists heading to Sharjah English School, Nesto Hypermarket and nearby services.

The diversion is part of the wider Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project, which aims to improve road infrastructure and ease traffic movement in the area.

Motorists are advised to follow the approved alternative routes as shown in the map below, as well as directional signs and road safety instructions, to avoid delays and ensure smooth traffic flow.

On August 21, Sharjah authorities announced a partial closure of a dual carriageway near the Al Hazanah area to facilitate road maintenance and infrastructure development works.

The closure will affect the stretch between Saeed bin Obaid Al Jarwan Roundabout and Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bou Aliyan Roundabout in the specified direction.

The traffic restriction will remain in place for six days, from Sunday, August 23, until Friday, August 28, with motorists advised to follow traffic signs and use alternative routes where necessary.

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