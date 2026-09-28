UAE GCAA Cuts Domestic Heliport Registration Processing Time To 2 Working Days

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has introduced a new regulatory framework that reduces the processing time for domestic heliport registration procedures from up to 135 days to just two working days by replacing the certification requirement for domestic heliports with a simplified registration system.

The initiative marks a significant step in the evolution of vertical aviation in the UAE and supports the country's vision of a more agile, efficient, and business-friendly regulatory environment while maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety.

Recommended For You

The new regulatory framework applies from the date of publication of the updated regulations, in line with the UAE's vision to simplify government procedures, enhance the business environment, and enable investment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also contributes directly to the UAE Government's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme by reducing unnecessary procedures and simplifying the regulatory journey for domestic heliport operators, while maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and regulatory oversight.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in aviation by adopting smart, forward-looking regulations that support innovation, economic growth, and operational excellence while maintaining our unwavering commitment to safety.

"The transition from certification to registration for domestic heliports reflects the maturity of the UAE's aviation sector and demonstrates our confidence in a modern, risk-based regulatory approach. By significantly reducing regulatory procedures, we are creating a more enabling environment for investment and development, while ensuring that the UAE continues to uphold the highest standards of aviation safety."

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at the GCAA, said that the new framework simplifies procedures, reduces bureaucracy, and enables operators to establish new heliports more efficiently, supporting the continued growth of the UAE's helicopter industry and preparing the sector for future opportunities.

Previously, all heliports in the UAE, including those serving domestic operations, were required to obtain GCAA certification, a comprehensive process that could take up to 135 days to complete.

Under the new framework, domestic heliports will instead be registered with the GCAA through a streamlined process that can be completed in two working days, significantly reducing administrative requirements, accelerating the establishment and operation of heliports, and enhancing the ease of doing business in the UAE's vertical aviation sector.

International heliports, as well as other heliports where certification remains necessary, will continue to be regulated under the applicable certification framework in accordance with national regulations and international requirements.

The new approach adopts a modern, risk-based regulatory model that aligns oversight with operational risk, enabling the GCAA to focus regulatory resources where they deliver the greatest safety value while removing unnecessary administrative burdens for lower-risk domestic operations.

The initiative is expected to support continued investment in vertical aviation infrastructure, encourage innovation, improve the ease of doing business, facilitate the introduction of new aviation services, and contribute to the UAE's broader economic development.

More than 1,000 planes registered in UAE; mostly operated by national carriers UAE: 5 drone training centres get licences from GCAA; names revealed UAE aviation sector stands as key pillar of national economy with growing global presence

ALSO READ