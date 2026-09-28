Dubai Awards Dh1.5 Billion In Out-Of-Home Advertising Contracts In H1 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai awarded approximately Dh1.5 billion worth of out-of-home (OOH) advertising contracts across 683 assets in the first half of 2026, as competition intensified in a market that continues to attract investment in digital formats and smart advertising technologies.

Around 80 local and regional companies participated in bids for advertising opportunities during the six-month period, reflecting strong private-sector interest in one of the UAE's fastest-evolving media segments.

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According to a PwC study cited by Mada Media, Dubai accounts for around 73 per cent of total UAE out-of-home advertising spending. The UAE market reached approximately Dh3.5 billion in gross spending in 2025.

“Dubai's OOH market is growing steadily, but more importantly, it is maturing rapidly,” said Mansoor Al Sabahi, chief executive of Mada Media.

Since its launch, Mada Media has issued six tenders, attracting significant market interest. A total of 104 participants purchased tender documents, while the company has also advanced Dubai Metro naming rights opportunities. One naming rights agreement has already been signed and a second is under negotiation, with announcements expected later. The first international brand to secure Dubai Metro station naming rights committed to a 10-year agreement.

Investment is increasingly flowing into digital advertising formats, smart technologies and upgraded infrastructure across major roads, bridges and urban destinations. Al Sabahi noted that participation in tenders has remained strong despite higher technical standards and investment requirements.

Efforts to broaden market participation have also targeted smaller businesses. Earlier this year, Mada Media launched its first tender exclusively for national start-ups that are members of Dubai SME, attracting 18 companies.

“Our objective is not simply to award assets to SMEs, but to expand participation in the sector and create a stronger pipeline of future market leaders,” Al Sabahi said, adding that the initiative aligns with Dubai's D33 economic agenda.

Meanwhile, compliance under the unified framework rose by 13 per cent compared with last year, while permit-service satisfaction increased from 77 per cent in 2025 to 90 per cent between January and July 2026. Mada Media said the sector is increasingly moving towards digital and programmatic advertising as inventory becomes more measurable, automated and data-driven.