Deadline Alert: Wise Group Plc (WSE) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wise Group plc (“Wise” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WSE ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR WISE GROUP PLC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 11, 2026, Wise issued a press release entitled“Wise debuts US listing on Nasdaq.” On June 1, 2026, before the market opened, Reuters published an article entitled“Fintech Wise's shares fall on Belgian money-laundering investigation.” The article stated that“Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating its European entity in cases the prosecutor said reportedly involve more than half a billion euros ($582.5 million) in suspicious transactions.” The article stated that“[t]he prosecutor's office said the investigation, which began last year and is nearing completion, concerns potential money laundering offences, with alleged links to fraud, corruption and drug trafficking.”

On this news, Wise's U.S.-listed shares fell $0.67 per share, or 5.24%, to close at $12.10 on June 1, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 24, 2026, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled“Wise Group Shares Drop After U.S. Regulator Denies License on Shortcomings.” The article stated in part that“U.S. regulators denied [Wise Group's] application for a national trust bank license, citing deficiencies in its program to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.” The article continued that:“[t]he Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in its rejection letter that Wise's application presented significant supervisory and compliance concerns.”

On this news, Wise U.S.-listed shares fell $0.75 per share, or 6.2%, to close at $11.33 per share on July 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) in order to have a successful debut on the NASDAQ, defendants materially understated Wises regulatory risks as a result of its materially deficient anti-money laundering efforts, as well as insufficient efforts to prevent the financing of terrorism; and (2) as a result, defendants statements about Wise's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wise Group plc securities between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026, you may move the Court no later than September 29, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .