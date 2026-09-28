AUNTIE ANNE's® TWISTS THE GAME: PRETZEL BRAND KICKS OFF NATIONAL PRETZEL MONTH INSIDE ACTIVATE's FIRST LAS VEGAS LOCATION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Brings Limited-Edition Auntie Anne's Version of Activate's Scan Game, Free Pretzels and Lemonade for First 100 Guests, Golden Pretzel Pass Giveaways to Town Square on Oct. 3-4

Las Vegas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auntie Anne's and Activate Games are teaming up to kick off National Pretzel Month as Activate, the world's first active-gaming experience, celebrates the grand opening of its first Nevada location at Las Vegas Town Square on Saturday, Oct. 3. The partnership brings Auntie Anne's golden, hand-rolled pretzels into Activate's opening weekend at 6611 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite A143, creating a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience for locals and visitors just steps from Auntie Anne's Town Square location.

As part of the collaboration, Activate will debut a limited-edition Auntie Anne's version of its signature Supermarket, Scan game. Players will race the clock to grab Auntie Anne's famous pretzels and other recognizable menu items that match their player color, then scan their wristbands at the drop-off screens to fill their basket before time runs out. Like every Activate game, each round lasts one to three minutes. The Auntie Anne's edition of Supermarket Scan is available only at Activate Las Vegas during grand opening weekend, Oct. 3-4.

The activation will also include an Auntie Anne's-inspired custom photo booth background that gives guests a digital collectors keepsake from opening weekend.

“Auntie Anne's and Activate are both about bringing people together, whether that's sharing a warm pretzel with friends or teaming up to beat a room,” said Rachel Smith, vice president of marketing at Activate America.“Las Vegas is our first location in Nevada, so it was important to create a one-of-a-kind experience exclusively for this opening weekend. Both brands are built on experiences you can't get through a screen, which made this partnership a natural fit.”

To add to the weekend, 10 Auntie Anne's exclusive Golden Pretzel Passes will be awarded to guests at random throughout opening weekend. Each Golden Pretzel Pass unlocks a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel every week for a full year* through the Auntie Anne's Rewards app.

“At Auntie Anne's, we love finding new ways to bring a little joy to our fans, and there's nothing quite like seeing our pretzels come to life in a game,” said Nathan Baldwin, president of Specialty Brands at GoTo Foods.“National Pretzel Month is our favorite time of year, and kicking it off inside Activate's first Las Vegas location is a fun, unexpected way to celebrate with fans. Whether you're chasing a high score or chasing a Golden Pretzel Pass, we hope everyone leaves with an experience unlike any other.”

Grand opening weekend also marks the U.S. debut of Alpha Mode at Activate. Alpha Mode gives players an early look at new games before they launch globally, and Las Vegas will host the first-ever American play of two new games, Swarm and Legend, both played in the Strike room. Until now, Swarm and Legend have never been played outside Activate's home location in Winnipeg, Canada. Alpha Mode is available only at Activate Las Vegas during the grand opening weekend.

The grand opening celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The first 100 guests in line at open will receive a free Auntie Anne's pretzel and a signature Auntie Anne's lemonade, in addition to a reserved half-off play time to play before anyone else, and a premium wristband for weekly play at Activate. Guests who sign up for the Activate newsletter during the grand opening weekend will receive 50% off their play. Across 15 interactive game rooms, players can take on more than 55 game varieties, including challenges involving lasers, light-up grids, puzzles and strategy.

Guests are encouraged to reserve their session in advance. More information about the grand opening and booking availability is available at playactivate.com/las-vegas-town-square.

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ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active-gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has expanded to nearly 60 locations across Canada, the U.S. and the UK, with upcoming sites in Scandinavia and other international destinations. To join the active gaming movement, visit Activate and follow on social media:

Facebook: @activategames Instagram: @activategames TikTok: @activategames

ABOUT AUNTIE ANNE'S®

Auntie Anne's® was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, select Walmart- locations, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. As of June 28, 2026, there are more than 2,100 locations in 49 states and 28 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering through the Auntie Anne's Rewards app. Join Auntie Anne's reward for special offers. For more information, visit auntieannes.co, or follow us on Faceboo, Instagra, TikTo and .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Activate: Kayla Phillips,...

Auntie Anne's: Laura McLeod,...

*Activate your code in the Auntie Anne's Rewards app to get 1 Original Pretzel or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Reward on the day the code is entered, and then per week for 52 consecutive weeks. One card per Rewards account. Must activate code in Rewards account by 12/31/26. No substitutions. Taxes and service fees may apply. Not combinable with other offers. See auntieannes.com/offers for full details.​

Contact Info



Kayla Phillips

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