Brett Cassort, Award‐Winning Artist, Explores His Artistic Evolution: Fusing Abstract Instinct With Classical Landscapes

Brett Cassort with his new collection "Evolution"

Remembering the Future

After years of keeping his fine-art landscapes and raw abstract expressions entirely separate, Brett Cassort bridges the gap into a striking new reality

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contemporary artist Brett Cassort is marking a major turning point in his creative evolution with a shift in process that unifies two disciplines that once lived worlds apart. His latest work brings together the disciplined, technique‐driven realism of his landscape practice with the raw, instinctual energy of his abstract expressionism, allowing both to coexist in a single visual language.

"For years, those two worlds stayed separate, like two separate versions of myself," Cassort says. "Then came the shift. There was a moment when I realized the abstract world and the realistic landscape world didn't need to stay divided. They could collide, inform each other, and merge into something truer, something that looked more like the person I had become."

The resulting work was conceptualized entirely from the driver's seat while traveling thousands of miles across the American highway. By mixing the reality of the open road with the raw emotion of imagination, the work captures a fascinating hybrid reality. Utilizing not only brushes, but nontraditional artists tools, physical horizons and open skies lock together with textured, instinctive abstract strokes. It captures what it feels like to find yourself while moving through these environments.

For Cassort, staying authentic is the driving force behind his current work. Creating pieces that mirror his actual lived experiences allows his art to evolve as naturally as he does.

"My new work is different and creative, and the response has been fascinating," Cassort says. "I think people are looking for something fresh and unique, and this evolution gives art lovers just that. My latest work is a blend of styles, offering something resonant for everyone."

This new inspiration has added 23 new pieces to his collection this year. Cassort breaks the traditional rules of landscape painting. By splashing raw abstract emotion onto classical structures, he shatters the predictable expectations of a gallery wall.

He adds, "The result is a high-octane visual experience that forces my work into a bold new frontier, proving that the most powerful landscapes aren't just seen, they are felt."

About Brett Cassort

Brett Cassort is an award-winning artist whose paintings explore movement, emotion, and personal growth. Combining classical training from the Kline Academy of Fine Art with deeply personal stories from his travels, his work captures the balance between hope and solitude on the open road.

Details regarding the collection, gallery representation, and digital catalog can be found here:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Brett Cassort, Award‐Winning Artist, Explores His Artistic Evolution: Fusing Abstract Instinct with Classical Landscapes News Provided By Boundless Media September 28, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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