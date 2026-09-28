Casey Affleck Knew Close Friend Matt Damon Would Become A Huge Star

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Casey Affleck was always very confident about his friend Matt Damon making it big in Hollywood. Affleck had "no doubt" that his friend of 4 decades was going to be a massive star.

The 51-year-old actor lived with older brother Ben Affleck and their childhood friend while they were chasing their acting dreams.

He has now spoken up on the early promise his friend showed at a young age. He recently attended the Zurich Film Festival, where he said, "We all had the same theatre teacher, and lots of actors came through this one theater department. We were in a big public school, and we just had this great theatre teacher, and he made kids fall in love with theatre and acting”.

He further mentioned,“Matt was always a bit of a showoff. (He was) outgoing and would do talent shows and stuff. And there was no doubt where he was headed, but the rest of us were trying to figure it out”.

The two brothers were encouraged to act by their parents with their father working as a stage manager. Casey has also appeared in the films like 'Good Will Hunting' and 'Ocean's Eleven'.

He shared, "Matt is a super talented actor. He's a funny case because he's a very talented actor who has a kind of movie star persona, a matinee idol appeal, at the same time, which Ben and I don't really have. Ben seems more like a movie star and has leaned into the leading man thing right from early on”.

“I saw that and I thought, 'Man, I'll forever be thought of as an outsider, no matter what I do'. "You can win an Oscar, or you can do a big giant studio movie, and I think the public just thinks of people one way, and then it takes a lot to change that. I was sitting with it for a second, and I thought, 'Am I crazy? I love that'. I don't want to be an insider. I love being an outsider. I would much rather be an outsider in Hollywood than be an insider in Hollywood. I don't think it's a great culture. I don't love the movies that are made by Hollywood. I don't love the system of Hollywood, and I'm very happy being thought of as an outsider”, he added.