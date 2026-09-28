Dubai Racing Carnival 2026: New Restaurants Coming To Meydan Racecourse

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A night at Meydan Racecourse will come with several new dining options this season, as Dubai Racing Club expands its food and beverage line-up ahead of the return of the Dubai Racing Carnival.

The new season begins on November 6, with Dubai restaurants Bisou and Alba Street x Himitsu among the concepts making their Meydan debut.

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Bisou, the French-Middle Eastern restaurant in Downtown Dubai, will be located on the racecourse's fifth floor, in the space formerly known as Paddock View.

The restaurant will offer a five-hour dining experience, giving guests views of the racing while serving a mix of French and Middle Eastern dishes.

For something more casual, Alba Street x Himitsu will take over the Trackside enclosure.

The concept brings Japanese street food from Alba Street together with drinks from Himitsu, with outdoor lounge seating overlooking the track. Guests will also be able to stay after the racing, with a Happy Hour running until midnight.

It is not only new restaurants joining the line-up.

The MAINE is returning for its second season at Meydan, but will only appear on three of the Carnival's biggest nights: Festive Friday on December 18, Fashion Friday on January 22 and Emirates Super Saturday on February 27.

There will also be a new option at Silks Restaurant following a partnership between Dubai Racing Club and The Meydan Hotel.

Located on the third floor, Silks will offer reserved tables and outdoor grandstand seating overlooking the racetrack and Parade Ring. The experience includes a five-hour buffet, while a dedicated children's play area will be available for families.

Those looking for a quicker bite will have more options at Paddock Garden too. Flip Smash Burger, Berry Dip, Chapos Tacos, The Ship, N&Co and Pull Me Pizzeria are joining the line-up, alongside returning concepts Little Fox by Rowley's and Ration'd.

Sophie Ryan, Head of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Dubai Racing Club, said the expanded dining offering is intended to give visitors more ways to spend their evening at Meydan beyond the racing itself.

“From refined fifth-floor dining to Japanese street food and relaxed, family-friendly options, this season's offering has been carefully curated to provide something for every occasion and every taste,” she said.

The Dubai Racing Carnival begins on November 6 and continues until March, ending with the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 27, 2027.

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