Schools In Saudi Capital Return To In-Person Learning After Temporary Closure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Schools across the Saudi capital Riyadh returned to in-person classes on Monday, as officials remained silent about a decision a day earlier to close schools that appeared to be reversed only hours later.

There was no official reason given for the reversal to Sunday's announcement that schools would close for a week.

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"Please be advised that pursuant to a ministry directive just received, all Riyadh campuses will be open for in-person learning tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming students back on campus," read one message sent to parents late Sunday night.

Parents in the Saudi capital told AFP the ordeal left them largely confused.

"Both announcements came late at night. It was very confusing for parents and kids. We weren't prepared for Monday and the kids slept late thinking school would be online," one parent in Riyadh told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

"What changed their minds so fast," asked another.