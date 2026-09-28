AIIB Opens 11Th Annual Meeting Advancing Multilateral Cooperation For Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) opened its 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors today in Doha, State of Qatar, bringing together Governors, senior officials, clients, partners and stakeholders under the theme“Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation.”

In her opening remarks, AIIB President Zou Jiayi set out the Bank's priorities for its next stage of growth, emphasizing that infrastructure remains central to development, resilience and opportunity in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

“The Bank's goal for the next stage is to scale up development impact with innovation and integrity,” Zou said.“We are builders. Together with our members and partners, let's build trust, build connections and build Infrastructure for Tomorrow.”

Zou thanked Qatar for hosting the Annual Meeting and recognized HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance of Qatar, as this year's Chair of AIIB's Board of Governors. She noted Qatar's role in bringing members together to keep development at the center of international cooperation.

“We are pleased to welcome AIIB members and partners to Doha for this important gathering,” said Finance Minister Al Kuwari.“As a founding member of AIIB, Qatar remains committed to advancing multilateral cooperation. We recognize AIIB's contribution in supporting sustainable infrastructure development and fostering cross-border connectivity across its members. At a time when the world faces complex challenges, continued investment in sustainable infrastructure and practical cooperation is essential to support growth, resilience and shared prosperity.”

AIIB enters its second decade with 111 approved members and a growing portfolio of infrastructure investments. Since its establishment, the Bank has approved more than USD79 billion for over 400 projects across 43 economies, while maintaining AAA ratings from major international credit-rating agencies.

Zou said the Bank will aim to double annual financing by 2030, to about USD20 billion, focusing on infrastructure that supports climate resilience, renewable energy, digital transformation, regional connectivity, nature conservation and people-centered development.

Zou set out how impact, innovation and integrity will shape the Bank's work. Impact means scaling up development value where infrastructure needs remain significant. Innovation means adapting the Bank's business model and financial instruments to better serve clients. Integrity means upholding high standards, sound banking principles and the Bank's mandate.

“Development depends on international cooperation,” Zou said.“AIIB is built on a development partnership among equals.” She added that AIIB would continue to work with members and partners to mobilize capital, strengthen connectivity and support infrastructure that delivers tangible benefits for people.

The Annual Meeting will feature discussions on how multilateral institutions, governments and private-sector partners can respond to infrastructure needs in a new global context, underscoring the importance of mobilizing private capital and deepening cooperation across institutions and markets.

While maintaining its focus on sustainable infrastructure in Asia and beyond, AIIB will continue to advance open regionalism by supporting infrastructure that connects economies, expands opportunities and contributes to sustainable development.