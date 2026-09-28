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Moon's Celestial Rendezvous

Moon's Celestial Rendezvous


2026-09-28 02:51:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Moon is seen shining against the night sky over Qatar yesterday (left), while a wider view (above) captures its celestial pairing with Saturn, visible as a tiny point of light to its right.

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The two appeared close together above the eastern horizon after sunset, offering skywatchers a spectacle visible to the naked eye through much of the night. Saturn's distinctive rings, however, require a telescope to reveal their beauty.

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Gulf Times

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