Mining Stock Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) Makes TSX Top Gainer List Friday September 25Th - Room To Run For The Sector?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Roxmore Resources Inc. (TSX: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF).

Roxmore Resources made the TSX top percentage gainer list at the close of trading Friday September 25th. The stock closed at $4.8200+0.3500 (+7.83%) on volume of over 438,000 shares. Gold spot prices are currently down going into Monday's session, but in this wild market with daily swings based on headline news of inflation, geopolitical tensions and bond prices, this week could hold surprises for investors. The long term trend remains bullish.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend. With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, the Company's Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project.

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On September 17th Roxmore reported gold and silver assay results from an exploration target at the Company's flagship Converse Gold Project ("Converse" or the "Project"), located on the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in Nevada, USA.

The dedicated exploration hole CV26-013C returned 58.2m grading 1.85 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag, including 19.8m grading 4.83 g/t Au and 9.94 g/t Ag along the western portion of the known Redline mineralized system. The drill hole was targeting an emerging higher-grade trend, stepping out 90 meters from the current mineral resource.

Key Highlights

CV26-013C 58.2m grading 1.85 g/t Au and 4.43 g/t Ag from 484m Incl 19.8m grading 4.83 g/t Au and 9.94 g/t Ag Promising results from the 3D reinversion of historic aeromagnetic data highlights the larger scale potential of the Converse Project. Recent and historical drill results along the western margin of the deposit strengthens the interpretation that the Redline mineralizing system may extend westward into an area that remains largely untested by drilling.

Drill Program Update

The Company is encouraged by the drill results from hole CV26-013C, which occurred near the margin of an approximately three (3) kilometre-long magnetic low that extends westward from the known Redline deposit along an interpreted northwest-southeast structural corridor. Taken together with several of the strongest historical and recent intercepts situated along this western margin of the deposit, this result strengthens the interpretation that the Redline mineralizing system may extend westward into an area that remains largely untested by drilling.

The drill result for CV26-013C is pending 22 silver (Ag) samples, including one (1) within the listed composite. Reported composite intervals are core lengths. True widths are estimated to be 75-100% of the reported core lengths.

Converse Property Exploration Update

Roxmore recently completed a 3D inversion of historical aeromagnetic data collected in 1995 using 200 metre east-west flight lines and one-mile north-south tie lines. The resulting 3D magnetic susceptibility model shows that both Redline North and Redline South are spatially associated with magnetic susceptibility lows (Figure 1), which may reflect hydrothermal alteration related to the Redline mineralizing system.

Redline South is situated along the eastern portion of a prominent, approximately 3 km long, northwest-southeast-trending magnetic susceptibility low. This trend is interpreted to coincide with a major structural corridor believed to have played an important role in the development of the Redline system, together with a second set of north-northwest-oriented structures.

Some of the most significant mineralized intercepts in Converse history occur along the western margin of South Redline, toward the larger, untested magnetic susceptibility low anomaly. Nearly half of all mineralized composites grading >=1.0 g/t Au across the Redline deposit occur within this western area, primarily in Breccia Pipe 01 ("BP-01") and along adjacent structural fluid pathways. This includes CV26-009C, which intersected 110.9 m grading 1.31 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag, and historic hole CONV-030C, which intersected 100.6 m grading 1.13 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag. The magnetic low extends approximately two (2) km west of the currently defined Redline mineralization into an area that has seen little to no historical exploration. The size, orientation and apparent structural continuity of the anomaly identify this corridor as a compelling exploration target with the potential to significantly expand the mineralized footprint of the Redline system.

The re-assaying of historic pulps for silver, currently underway, will provide an additional dataset to assist in vectoring toward potential causative intrusions and the hydrothermal fluid source responsible for formation of the Redline skarn system. BP-01 provides further evidence for a significant hydrothermal fluid pathway along the west-southwest margin of the known Redline deposit.

CV26-013C was drilled along the western margin of the current resource and along the northern margin of the northwest-southeast-trending magnetic low corridor, 90 metres northeast of CV25-005C. The hole was designed to expand inferred resources surrounding the skarn discovery in CV25-005C, which intersected 81.8 m grading 0.55 g/t Au and 2.93 g/t Ag from 522.1 m (see press release dated November 3, 2025).

Additional significant drilling in the area includes CV26-009C, which intersected 110.9 m grading 1.30 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Ag from 459.6 m within the adjacent BP-01 breccia body (see press release dated May 12, 2026). Historical drilling by previous explorers also returned significant mineralization, including CONV-030C drilled by International Minerals Corp. in 2012, which intersected 100.6 m grading 1.13 g/t Au and 1.92 g/t Ag from 379.5 m, including visible gold. Mineralization in CONV-030C is primarily hosted in endoskarn veining within a granodiorite porphyry underlying BP-01.

CV26-013C intersected Breccia Pipe 02 ("BP-02") immediately below alluvial cover. BP-02 is interpreted to represent a fault-displaced upper portion of BP-01 and is characterized by strongly broken and rubbly rock containing relict zones of intact, clast-supported hydrothermal and magmatic breccia.

Below BP-02, CV26-013C crossed the Southwest 3 fault and entered more competent Havallah Sequence sedimentary rocks, consisting predominantly of interbedded calcareous and non-calcareous sandstone and siltstone. The Havallah sequence in this area is variably skarn altered, with prograde alteration characterized predominantly by pyroxene with lesser garnet, and retrograde alteration dominated by chlorite-carbonate with locally developed epidote and actinolite. Moderate to locally significant chalcopyrite was observed through the skarn-altered interval, accompanied by lesser pyrite and pyrrhotite. Sulfide mineralization is commonly associated with retrograde alteration.

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