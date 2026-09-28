Investors Still Bullish On Silver Miners - Santacruz Silver Mining (NASDAQ: SCZM) (TSX: SCZ) Makes TSX Top Gainer List Friday

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCZM) (TSX: SCZ ).

Santacruz Silver made the TSX top gainer list Friday with other mining stocks, closing at $13.37+0.85 (+6.79%) with a day's high of $13.47. Silver traded at $63.37 and $65.50 per ounce, settling near $64.71 on Friday to $64.80 by the close of the week. It is currently trading around $64.26 per troy ounce over the weekend.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapan mine.

Advertisement

On September 18th Santacruz Silver announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 500-tonne-per-day ("tpd") milling facility located in Bolivia, comprising two 250-tonne-per-day processing circuits, each equipped with selective flotation systems for the recovery of lead and zinc with high-grade silver contents. The newly acquired facility will be solely dedicated to processing ore sourced through the Company's wholly-owned Bolivian subsidiary, San Lucas, providing additional milling capacity to support continued expansion of its third-party ore-sourcing business.

By transitioning materials from San Lucas to the acquired facility, Santacruz will free up capacity at its existing three mine processing facilities, allowing the Company to advance its mine development plans and increase production from its own operations in Bolivia without internally competing for available processing capacity.

Strategically located approximately 5 kilometres from Santacruz's Reserva mine, part of the Company's Caballo Blanco group of mines, the acquired facility provides logistical and operational advantages as Santacruz continues to develop and expand its Bolivian asset base. The acquisition also strengthens Santacruz's vertically integrated operating model in Bolivia by providing greater flexibility and control over the processing of third-party sourced ore. Together with the Company's existing facilities, it establishes an expanded processing platform in one of Santacruz's key operating districts, supporting longer-term production and development plans.

The facility is expected to be commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2026 and to reach commercial production by year-end 2026. Commissioning activities will include the testing and optimization of the milling and selective flotation circuits, followed by the ramp-up of operations toward commercial production. The total investment in the milling facility is expected to be approximately US$14 million, inclusive of acquisition, commissioning and all costs required to bring the facility to commercial production.

Transaction Details

The Company has paid US$4.6 million toward the US$9.2 million total purchase price, with the remaining US$4.6 million payable on November 8, 2026, one month following receipt of the milling facility, expected on October 8, 2026. A further US$4.8 million will be allocated to milling upgrades and working capital through commissioning and the achievement of commercial production.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts.

Recent podcast

Gold Junior With Near-Term Catalysts; West Point Gold's 30,000m Drill Program & Q4 Maiden Resource

*paid podcast content