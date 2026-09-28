Green Steel Environmental Returns To WEFTEC With Full-Scale Pilot Results For Its Game-Changing Wastewater Treatment Solution

Since its deployment in early June at theCity of Boulder's Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF), Green Steel PSR(TM) has already made an impressive impact:

13,000 lbs of phosphate removed from wastewater 14M SCF (standard cubic feet) of methane cleaned The equivalent of 81,000 pounds gal of hazardous chemicals displaced from local water systems 1.2B gal of wastewater treated, in part

The technology has cleared EPA 503 (land application), EPA WET (effluent toxicity), and EPA TCLP (landfill) testing, and the underlying science was validated in a peer-reviewed article published inWater Environment Research, the journal of the Water Environment Federation, the organizer of WEFTEC.

Boulder's 10-million-gallon-per-day plant, which serves more than 200,000 residents and commuter workers, faced a familiar convergence of pressures: tightening state phosphorus limits, a chloride discharge ceiling that capped further use of ferric chloride, a $12 million bio-P system that alone could not meet upcoming targets, and the ongoing hazardous-materials handling burden of ferric chloride itself. Green Steel PSR(TM) is sourced from a steel mill in Pueblo, Colorado - about 150 miles away - and introduced upstream of the plant's anaerobic digesters, exiting with the biosolids that are land-applied on local agricultural land.

Beyond municipal wastewater treatment, Green Steel Environmental is also evaluating Green Steel PSR(TM) with biogas and renewable natural gas producers, dairy farms, food processing plants, pulp and paper mills, and breweries and distilleries - any operation needing to control phosphorus and/or hydrogen sulfide.

The WEFTEC showcase follows a string of recent milestones for the company: Green Steel Environmental closed a $2.2 million seed round in January 2026, led by theRockies Venture Club,Central Texas Angel Network,Cowtown Angels, andBaylor Angel Network and was named a SXSW Pitch 2026 finalist in the Sustainability, AgTech & Food category.

Media and conference attendees are invited to visit Green Steel Environmental at Booth #7946 throughout WEFTEC 2026 for a walkthrough of how Green Steel PSR(TM) works, a firsthand look at the Boulder performance data, and interviews with company leadership.

About Green Steel Environmental

Green Steel Environmental is a Boulder, Colorado-based cleantech company that transforms upcycled steel slag into Green Steel PSR(TM), a patented additive that replaces hazardous chemicals in wastewater treatment and biogas production. Spun out of theUniversity of Colorado's Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator, the company helps municipal and industrial facilities remove phosphorus and control hydrogen sulfide more safely, sustainably, and affordably than conventional chemical treatment. Learn more atgreensteelenvironmental.

Media Contact

Ron Zighelboim

+1 970.627.7118

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