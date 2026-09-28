Bears Take Over Mining Stocks Sentiment Monday September 28Th

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary for the sector as precious metals prices get hit hard and Bearish ETF's make the NYSE top gainers list in today's morning trading.

Gold and silver are facing heavy selling pressure today, sending leveraged bearish ETFs sharply higher. Spot silver is trading at $60.95 USD -3.24 (-5.05%). Gold and silver have dropped from Friday's close as oil prices climb and rate hike speculation builds.

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The ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSE: ZSL ) is trading at $27.08 +2.63 (+10.74%)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSE: JDST ) is trading at $24.87 +2.28 (+10.09%).

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X (NYSE: DUST ) is trading at 39.37 +3.37 (+9.36%) as of this report.

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