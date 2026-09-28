Bears Take Over Mining Stocks Sentiment Monday September 28Th
Gold and silver are facing heavy selling pressure today, sending leveraged bearish ETFs sharply higher. Spot silver is trading at $60.95 USD -3.24 (-5.05%). Gold and silver have dropped from Friday's close as oil prices climb and rate hike speculation builds.Advertisement
The ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSE: ZSL ) is trading at $27.08 +2.63 (+10.74%)
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSE: JDST ) is trading at $24.87 +2.28 (+10.09%).
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X (NYSE: DUST ) is trading at 39.37 +3.37 (+9.36%) as of this report.
Visit the Exploring Mining podcast episode:
Veteran Investor Jeff Phillips: Mastering Volatility in Junior Mining
Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory - one of the largest most comprehensive mining directories
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment