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AI Stock NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Bets Big On AI Story With $150 Billion Share Repurchase News


2026-09-28 02:50:02
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA ).

The stock is trending and trading up today on news, currently trading at $229.79 +4.72 (+2.10%) on volume of over 72 Million shares. The stock has a morning high of 233.21.

NVIDIA today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $150 billion under the company's existing share repurchase program, increasing the total remaining amount authorized to $235 billion.

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The company expects to execute the total remaining program through fiscal year 2028.

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