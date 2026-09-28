Uranium Stocks - Still A Long Term Bullish Bet?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary for uranium stocks September 28th.

Investors remain bullish for the long term as a clean energy bet, as the short term pullback falls in line with the market's volatile trading patterns.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX: CCO) is trading at 86.94 -1.13 (-1.29%) on the NYSE.

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Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN ) is trading at $2.5799-0.0701 (-2.65%).

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC ) is trading at 9.14 -0.27 (-2.92%). The company announced that they will issue its fiscal 2026 year-end operating and financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. This will provide investors with a snapshot for the sector.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU ) (TSX: EFR) is trading at 11.05 -0.31 (-2.69%) on the NYSE. Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical materials company, focused on rare earth elements (REEs), uranium, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging targeted alpha therapy cancer treatments. Through its acquisition of ASM, Energy Fuels also owns the operating Korean Metals Plant in Ochang, South Korea, which provides rare earth metallization and alloying capabilities, including the production of neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) alloys. Energy Fuels is developing three (3) heavy mineral sands projects: the 100% owned Vara Mada Project in Madagascar; the 100% owned Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Limited.

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