San Diego MTS And Affirmed Housing Strengthen Partnership With Spring View Groundbreaking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public-private collaboration will deliver 145 affordable homes and seamless access to transit in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable and supportive housing throughout California, celebrated the groundbreaking of Spring View, the latest transit-oriented affordable housing community to result from the organizations' longstanding partnership. Located at the Spring Street Transit Center in La Mesa, the nearly $116 million development will provide 145 affordable homes and two manager units with convenient access to public transportation, continuing a shared approach to creating communities where housing and mobility work together to support residents' daily lives.

“Spring View is a great example of how public transit can do more than connect people to their destinations,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember.“By bringing housing and transit together, we're creating a vibrant new community that will expand access to housing, improve quality of life, and connect more San Diegans to opportunity.”

“Creating more accessible housing resources means thinking beyond the four walls of a home and considering how residents connect with everything they need to thrive,” said Jimmy Silverwood, president of Affirmed Housing.“Our longstanding partnership with MTS has allowed us to bring that approach to life by pairing high-quality affordable housing with convenient transit access. Spring View continues that work, giving residents greater connectivity to jobs, education, healthcare and other essential resources while making thoughtful use of existing infrastructure to benefit the broader community.”

Spring View will include 145 affordable apartment homes and two manager apartment homes, totaling 147 units. The studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes are for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The development will also provide 160 parking spaces for transit patrons and 63 resident parking spaces, as well as a transit patron restroom and MTS employee restroom and break area.

The community will feature a range of indoor and outdoor amenities designed to support residents and families. Outdoor community space will include seating and planters, a children's play area, basketball court, dog run and sky deck. Indoor amenities will feature a 1,400-square-foot community room for residents' use, along with an activity center, computer lab and conference room, and laundry facilities.



“Public land should be put to work for the public good, and Spring View is a great example of what that can look like,” said Monica Montgomery Steppe, MTS Board Chair Pro Tem and San Diego County Supervisor.“We're creating 145 affordable homes with transit right outside the door, connecting people to jobs, schools and everything else they need to build their lives. We should continue looking for opportunities to use public land in ways that make our region more affordable and expand opportunity.”



Spring View builds on Affirmed Housing and MTS' ongoing collaboration to expand affordable housing near high-quality transit throughout the San Diego region. The organizations previously partnered on ShoreLINE at the Union Grantville Transit Center and SkyLINE at the Rancho Bernardo Transit Station, transforming underutilized transit properties into affordable communities while maintaining access and infrastructure for MTS riders. Spring View reinforces that approach, leveraging transit property to address regional housing needs and make essential resources more accessible to residents.



“Spring View represents a shared commitment to ensuring that people from all walks of life have the chance to live, work, and thrive in La Mesa,” said Patricia Dillard, MTS Board Member and La Mesa City Councilmember.“Future residents will be part of a vibrant community with access to transit, outdoor spaces, community gathering areas, and amenities designed to support a high quality of life. All the things that help people succeed and stay connected.”



Spring View will incorporate green building practices, on-site solar energy production and high-efficiency appliances. Together with this transit-oriented location, these features are intended to create a more sustainable and connected residential community.



The development is supported by a variety of public and private funding sources, including: HUD-VASH and HUD Project-Based Vouchers through the County of San Diego; IHTF, HOME and HOME-ARP funds, also from the County of San Diego; California Department of Housing and Community Developments' Infill Infrastructure Grant Program; the California Tax Allocation Committee; the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee; U.S. Bank; and Citibank.



Through projects like ShoreLINE, SkyLINE and, now, Spring View, Affirmed Housing and MTS continue to demonstrate how public-private collaboration can help address regional housing needs while maximizing existing infrastructure and creating more connected communities.

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About MTS

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) operates 93 bus routes and four Trolley lines in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of San Diego. MTS is a leader in advancing initiatives to create a greener, cleaner and better-connected transit system in San Diego. Each weekday, more than 250,000 passenger trips are taken throughout the MTS system, taking people to work, school, health appointments and other essential trips. In FY 2026, MTS served more than 81 million riders. In 2026, MTS was recognized by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) as the Outstanding Public Transportation System in North America among agencies providing 50 million or more annual passenger trips. For service schedule updates, news, alerts and more information on how you can use public transportation, go to .

About Affirmed Housing

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed approximately $3.5 billion in affordable and supportive development, with more than 7,000 apartment homes developed or under development in more than 80 communities. The company has offices in San Diego, San Jose and Oakland. Visit: .

CONTACT: Contact: Hector Zermeño, MTS... 619-398-9599 Vicky Jay, Blattel Communications... 415-413-4526