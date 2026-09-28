Alectra Strengthens Its Commitment To Indigenous Relations With Completion Of PAIR Phase 2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra has completed Phase 2 of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) Committed program, marking another important step in the company's ongoing work to advance and build respectful, reciprocal and meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities.

Offered by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB), PAIR is a progressive framework that helps organizations strengthen their performance in Indigenous relations. Phase 2 focuses on strategy development and organization-wide involvement, helping embed Indigenous relations commitments across the organization.

“Completing PAIR Phase 2 is an important step in Alectra's ongoing work to strengthen Indigenous relations across our organization,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“Our responsibility as leaders is to turn commitment into action by deepening cultural understanding, engaging meaningfully with Indigenous communities and building mutually beneficial relationships that support reconciliation. We know this work is ongoing, and we remain committed to listening, learning and moving forward together.”

Alectra's work to strengthen Indigenous relations includes:



Advancing an organization-wide Indigenous relations strategy guided by Alectra's Indigenous Relations Policy and Leadership Statement.

Expanding cultural awareness and learning opportunities to help employees deepen their understanding of Indigenous histories, perspectives and experiences.

Connecting with Indigenous talent and organizations to support more inclusive recruitment and employment practices. Exploring supplier diversity practices and opportunities to increase access for Indigenous-owned businesses.



With Phase 2 complete, Alectra is now progressing to Phase 3 of the PAIR Committed program. This next phase will focus on strengthening relationships, establishing targets and reviewing progress as the company works toward certification.

To learn more about Alectra's commitment to Truth and Reconciliation, visit: .

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

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