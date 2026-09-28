Press Release: Becoming Jane Opens October 23 At South Florida PBS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boynton Beach, Fl, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Journey into the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. Jane Goodall, in an award-winning immersive exhibition opening October 23

Miami, Fl. - This fall, step into the remarkable world of Dr. Jane Goodall. Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall immersive opens October 23, 2026, at the Cornelia T. Bailey Cultural Arts Center at South Florida PBS, bringing her groundbreaking discoveries, extraordinary life and enduring legacy to South Florida.

Through immersive projections, hands-on interactives and multimedia storytelling, visitors journey from Jane's childhood dream of Africa to Gombe National Park in Tanzania, where her pioneering research forever changed our understanding of chimpanzees and the natural world.

EXPERIENCE BECOMING JANE

Visitors can:

Journey into Gombe through an immersive recreation of the Tanzanian forest and encounter virtually rendered chimpanzees.

Step inside Jane's research tent and experience what it was like to observe and document chimpanzees in the wild.



Come face-to-face with the late Dr. Goodall through a lifelike holographic projection as she shares stories from her years at Gombe.

Test your chimpanzee communication skills with interactive augmented reality, including the chance to match a chimpanzee's famous“pant-hoot.”

Discover her lasting impact and the scientists and conservationists continuing her work today. Turn inspiration into action by making a personal pledge to help create a more sustainable future.

Developed and traveled by the National Geographic Society in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute USA, Becoming Jane has received an American Alliance of Museums Excellence in Exhibition Award and a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in Museum Exhibit Design. Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall immersive will be on view October 23, 2026 through January 24, 2027, at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach. Ticket information will be announced soon.

Learn more at janegoodall.org and rootsandshoots.org. Follow @JaneGoodallInst and @RootsAndShoots.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

About Dr. Jane Goodall:

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and United Nations Messenger of Peace, was an ethologist and activist who inspired greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Known for her groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the animal kingdom. Her work extended beyond scientific innovations, encompassing a lifetime of advocacy through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute – which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through its Roots & Shoots program. A global icon, Dr. Goodall spent decades spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful, positive impact, working to create a better world for animals, people, and the environment we share.

About the Jane Goodall Institute:

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances Dr. Jane Goodall's legacy in 30 offices around the world. The Jane Goodall Institute continues Jane's vision of inspiring hope and transforming it into action through science driven, technology enabled programs focused on wildlife research and rehabilitation, community-led conservation, and youth engagement. Through the youth program Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots, now active in 75 countries and counting, JGI is creating a movement of compassionate people who uphold its mission to create a better world for people, other animals, and our shared environment.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content.

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CONTACT: Barbara Jacques South Florida PBS 3054244008...