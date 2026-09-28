Cal Dental USA Named Official Live Podcast Sponsor Of Legends Impact Group Launch Mixer Featuring NBA Legends

Cal Dental USA joins NBA legends, business leaders and community changemakers as the Official Live Podcast Sponsor of the Legends Impact Group Launch Mixer.

- James Jones, CEO, Cal Dental USALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES, Calif. - September 28, 2026 - Cal Dental USA announced today that it will serve as the Official Live Podcast Sponsor of the Legends Impact Group Launch Mixer, taking place Saturday, October 17, 2026, at The Cigar Library in Los Angeles.The exclusive launch experience will bring together NBA legends and champions, business leaders, brands, partners and community changemakers for an intimate evening centered around connection, culture and impact.Confirmed guests include James Worthy, Robert Horry, Michael Cooper, Norm Nixon, Danny Green, Byron Scott and A.C. Green, bringing together generations of professional basketball excellence for a night designed to create meaningful relationships across sports, business and community.As the Official Live Podcast Sponsor, Cal Dental USA will support one of the evening's signature experiences as Legends Impact Group officially introduces its platform connecting legendary talent with brands, organizations and communities.“This partnership represents where we believe Cal Dental USA belongs - at the intersection of community, culture, business and meaningful relationships,” said James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA.“Our mission has always extended beyond the walls of our dental offices. We want to use our platform and relationships to create opportunities, strengthen communities and be part of conversations that can make a lasting impact.”The evening will feature a live fireside conversation with participating NBA legends alongside Matt Makovec, Founder of Legends Impact Group, and Andrew D. Bernstein of Legends Of Sport. Guests will also experience premium networking, cocktails, cigars, a live auction, VIP interactions and professional photo opportunities.Attendance is intentionally limited to 100 guests, creating an intimate environment designed to foster genuine connections among leaders from sports, business, entertainment and the community.For Cal Dental USA, the sponsorship represents another step in the organization's continued expansion beyond traditional healthcare and into partnerships that connect community, sports, culture and business.“We're excited about what Legends Impact Group is building and proud to be involved from the beginning,” Jones added.“When you bring legendary athletes, entrepreneurs, brands and community leaders together in one room, there is an opportunity to create relationships and ideas that live well beyond one night. That's the kind of impact we want to be part of.”Founded in 2015, Cal Dental USA has grown into a multi-location Southern California dental organization while maintaining a strong commitment to community engagement. Through collaborations across sports, entertainment, business and local organizations, Cal Dental USA continues to explore new ways to use its growing platform to create meaningful connections and positively impact the communities it serves.The Legends Impact Group Launch Mixer will take place Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to midnight at The Cigar Library in Los Angeles.About Cal Dental USACal Dental USA is a Southern California-based dental organization committed to providing quality dental care while building healthier and stronger communities. Since its founding in 2015, the organization has expanded its footprint throughout Southern California while developing relationships and initiatives spanning healthcare, sports, entertainment, business and community organizations.Healthier Smiles. Brighter CommunitiesAbout Legends Impact GroupLegends Impact Group connects legendary talent with brands, organizations and communities through memorable experiences designed to build meaningful relationships and create lasting impact. The October 17 Launch Mixer marks the official launch of Legends Impact Group.Legends. Purpose. Impact.

James Jones

Cal Dental USA

+1 310-562-2932

email us here

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Cal Dental USA Named Official Live Podcast Sponsor of Legends Impact Group Launch Mixer Featuring NBA Legends News Provided By Cal Dental USA September 28, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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