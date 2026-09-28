MSP Marketing Agency Launches Controversial Performance-Based SEO Pricing

DYAD Marketing's Co-Founders Tanner McCarron and Tera McCarron

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DYAD Marketing launches a $500/month plus pay-per-meeting SEO model that shifts more lead generation risk from MSP clients to the agency.

- Tanner McCarron

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DYAD Marketing, a digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in managed service providers, has launched a new performance-based SEO pricing designed to challenge the traditional monthly retainer model used throughout the SEO industry.

The agency's new Launch program costs MSPs $500 per month, with additional fees tied to qualified meetings generated through the campaign. Rather than requiring clients to commit thousands of dollars every month before knowing whether SEO will produce new business opportunities, DYAD is tying more of its revenue directly to client acquisition.

According to DYAD, the model is designed primarily for smaller MSPs that want to build an inbound lead generation channel without taking on the cost of a conventional SEO engagement. The company believes the structure makes SEO and GEO, or generative engine optimization, more accessible while creating stronger financial alignment between the agency and its clients.

"Most agencies get paid the same amount whether their clients generate 20 opportunities or zero," said Tanner McCarron, Co-Founder of Dyad Marketing. "If we're telling an MSP that SEO is going to generate pipeline, we should be willing to put some of our own revenue at risk and participate in the upside when it actually works."

DYAD's current pricing starts at $500 per month plus pay per meeting for its Launch program. By comparison, the agency estimates traditional done-for-you SEO engagements commonly range from $1,500 to $10,000 per month.

SEO agencies have traditionally relied on fixed monthly retainers, often requiring businesses to invest for months before meaningful rankings or qualified leads develop. The agency's compensation typically remains unchanged regardless of whether improved rankings eventually translate into sales opportunities.

DYAD's approach shifts some of that risk by keeping the fixed monthly cost relatively low. The agency then generates additional revenue when campaigns produce qualified meetings for the MSP.

The base fee helps cover campaign infrastructure and ongoing execution, while a larger portion of potential upside comes from producing tangible sales opportunities. That structure gives DYAD a direct financial incentive to look beyond rankings and traffic and focus on whether search visibility ultimately turns into pipeline.

"Ranking is important, but MSP owners can't deposit rankings into a bank account," McCarron said. "The end goal has always been qualified pipeline. Our pricing model simply forces us to stay aligned with that outcome."

DYAD's website states that its MSP clients typically reach the top three search positions within approximately 60 days. Results vary depending on competition, website authority, geography, and the services being targeted.

One early example of the strategy is Cetusdata, an MSP targeting businesses in Manhattan. DYAD launched a new website and SEO campaign for the company with the goal of competing in one of the country's most competitive managed IT services markets.

One of the campaign's primary targets was Manhattan Managed IT Services. Despite beginning with a brand-new website, Cetusdata reached the top three search results for the target term within 27 days.

The campaign generated its first inbound lead five days later, on day 32. DYAD says the progression from a new website to top-three visibility and then to an inbound opportunity demonstrates the relationship it is attempting to create between SEO performance and measurable business outcomes.

The agency attributes the speed partly to its narrow focus on managed service providers. Rather than spending the early stages of an engagement learning the IT services industry, DYAD uses processes built specifically around how businesses search for managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and related services.

The pricing model puts DYAD in direct competition with agencies that rely on larger fixed retainers and longer engagements. It also challenges the assumption that MSPs need to commit several thousand dollars per month before they can compete meaningfully in organic search.

According to DYAD, generalist SEO agencies frequently charge between $3,000 and $10,000 per month, while campaigns can take a year or longer to reach competitive search positions. DYAD argues that specializing exclusively in the MSP industry allows it to reduce the resources and time required to identify valuable keywords, build relevant pages, and compete for rankings.

"We didn't launch this because we wanted to be the cheapest SEO agency," McCarron said. "We launched it because we believe the agency should have to earn the upside. A $5,000 monthly retainer is great economics for an agency. It isn't necessarily great economics for an MSP if it takes a year to find out whether the strategy worked."

For MSPs, where a single qualified opportunity can represent thousands of dollars in recurring revenue, DYAD sees an opportunity to align marketing costs more closely with tangible sales outcomes. The company believes this creates stronger incentives for both the agency and the client to prioritize lead quality rather than traffic volume alone.

DYAD's Launch program includes a new website or website optimization, local SEO, organic SEO, call tracking, and ongoing performance reporting. The offering is designed to provide the infrastructure required to compete in search without the upfront expense commonly associated with a full-service SEO engagement.

The program is currently positioned toward MSPs with fewer than five employees and limited marketing budgets. DYAD says lead volume varies based on market size and competition, with mature Launch campaigns expected to generate approximately three to 12 qualified opportunities per month.

Qualification criteria are established with each client based on factors including geography, company size, target services, and the types of businesses the MSP wants to acquire. This allows both parties to define what constitutes a qualified meeting before performance fees apply.

The broader goal is to move SEO pricing away from selling deliverables and toward greater accountability for business outcomes. Rather than measuring success only by articles published, backlinks acquired, or rankings improved, DYAD wants qualified meetings to play a larger role in determining campaign value.

About DYAD Marketing

DYAD Marketing is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on managed service providers. The agency provides SEO, answer engine optimization, website development, lead generation, and digital advertising strategies designed to help MSPs generate qualified pipeline and acquire recurring revenue customers.

Tanner McCarron

DYAD

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MSP Marketing Agency Launches Controversial Performance-Based SEO Pricing News Provided By DYAD September 28, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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