Wheels-managed fleets in the Kansas City area can now bring vehicles to Champion FleetCare for shop and mobile truck maintenance in Lenexa, KS.

Champion FleetCare (NASDAQ:CFC)

- Christopher Bennett, Champion FleetCare

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Champion FleetCare Named Approved Service Center in Wheels Fleet Network

LENEXA, Kan. - September 2026 - Champion FleetCare & DPF Alternatives has been approved as a service center within the Wheels fleet management network, expanding service access for Kansas City-area fleets.

Wheels-managed vehicles can now receive maintenance and repair services at Champion FleetCare's Lenexa shop or through its mobile service units. For fleet managers balancing uptime and compliance, the approval can simplify service coordination, billing, and repair authorization.

The company has spent the past five years focused on commercial work that keeps trucks earning: diesel and gas repair, DPF cleaning, emissions diagnostics, and scheduled upkeep.

Champion FleetCare services diesel and gas trucks, trailers, buses, RVs, and mixed commercial fleets throughout the Kansas City metro area. Much of that work runs through the shop's fleet and preventive maintenance services. Those services include preventive maintenance programs, DOT inspections, and proactive upkeep designed to catch problems early and keep commercial vehicles compliant and road-ready.

Access through the Wheels network can streamline billing and approvals, helping covered vehicles spend less time waiting on paperwork and more time working.

The Wheels approval joins other major fleet platforms the company already works with. It also follows Champion FleetCare's recent move into a larger 15,000-square-foot facility built to accommodate more commercial service volume. The added capacity gives the company more room to support fleet customers while continuing to provide both in-shop and mobile service.

A Message from the Owner

"Being approved in the Wheels network gives Kansas City fleet managers one more reliable way to keep their trucks serviced and on the road - at our shop or on-site," said Christopher Bennett of Champion FleetCare & DPF Alternatives.

About Champion FleetCare & DPF Alternatives

Champion FleetCare & DPF Alternatives is a specialized fleet management and truck repair company established in February 2020 and based in Lenexa, Kansas. From its facility at 13711 W 107th St, Lenexa, KS 66215, United States, the company provides shop and mobile service throughout the Kansas City metro area.

Champion FleetCare serves commercial fleets, diesel and gas trucks, trailers, vans, buses, RVs, and motorhomes. It focuses on customized fleet management, diesel and emissions expertise, and fast turnaround.

Christopher Bennett

Champion FleetCare

+1 913 206 5683

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Champion FleetCare Named Approved Service Center in Wheels Fleet Network News Provided By Advanced Digital Media Services September 28, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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