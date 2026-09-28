Kerre Burley, Author And Parenting Advocate, Explores A Different Approach To Raising Emotionally Confident Children

Kerre Burley

Author and SleepTalk practitioner says parents may need to look beyond behavior and focus on a child's unconscious world

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parents are constantly given new advice about how to raise their children. From discipline techniques to routines, the list of parenting methods can feel endless. But Kerre Burley, award-winning international speaker, author, and Master Trainer with the International SleepTalk® Training Academy, believes raising a confident, emotionally secure child may require parents to rethink their approach to parenting.

“Parenting is often focused on changing a child's behavior, but what if we can reach deeper than behavior? SleepTalk gives parents a different way to support their child's confidence, emotional wellbeing and sense of self,” says Kerre.

That perspective leads her to the SleepTalk® Process, an established approach that works with children during sleep. The process gives parents an opportunity to use the quiet period surrounding sleep to reinforce positive messages. As a parent who uses the process firsthand, Kerre shares her experience through her writing and work with parents who are looking for a different way to think about child rearing.

“Rather than giving parents another set of rules to follow, SleepTalk offers a different perspective. What happens when we intentionally communicate positive, supportive messages to our children while they sleep? It gives parents an opportunity to nurture what is happening beneath the surface, not simply respond to what they see on the outside,” explains Kerre.

She did not create the SleepTalk Process. Kerre's role is that of a parent, practitioner, and author who has experienced the approach firsthand and helps bring greater awareness to it through her work and writing.

“As a parent, I find the SleepTalk® Process a viable solution to my parenting style and needs. Parents have limited time, and they need a fast and effective solution. The SleepTalk® Process is for all children, from those on the spectrum and everyone in between,” says Kerre.

With 33% of parents reporting high levels of stress, finding practical approaches to parenting matters. Kerre believes the SleepTalk® Process gives parents another way to support their children's confidence and emotional wellbeing while incorporating it into an everyday bedtime routine.

“Children are more than the behavior we see on the surface. When we take the time to understand what is happening underneath, we can begin to parent from a very different place,” says Kerre.

Through her book and work with SleepTalk, Kerre introduces more families to an approach that she believes can complement the many things parents are already doing to support their children.

“I want to train parents because I want them to have another way to support their children beyond correcting behavior or dealing with problems as they arise. Parents are with their children every day, and SleepTalk gives them an opportunity to intentionally nurture their child's confidence and emotional wellbeing. I want more parents to understand how they can use this process as part of everyday parenting,” says Kerre.

About Kerre Burley

Kerre Burley is an award-winning international speaker, trainer, author, and Master Trainer with the International SleepTalk® Training Academy. A mother of five sons, she discovered the SleepTalk® Process through her own parenting journey and became passionate about helping other parents access an approach she found meaningful for supporting children's confidence and emotional wellbeing. With more than three decades of professional training experience, she now speaks, trains, and works with parents to help them understand and incorporate the SleepTalk Process into everyday family life. She is also the author of Raising Tiny Humans Successfully: A (Not So) Serious Guide to Parenting.

For more information about the SleepTalk® Process and the International SleepTalk® Training Academy, visit .

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Kerre Burley, Author and Parenting Advocate, Explores a Different Approach to Raising Emotionally Confident Children News Provided By Boundless Media September 28, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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