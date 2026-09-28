Lanclos 1063, LLC Announces Acquisition Of Revolutionary AI Weather Technology

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COVINGTON, LOUISIANA. - Lanclos 1063, a Louisiana-based private investment house, announces the acquisition of SweepWX (SweepWX)

- C LanclosCOVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana is increasingly positioned to bring innovative technologies to market, and SweepWX represents another significant development in the state's growing technology landscape.“Being that our family has Louisiana roots dating back to 1720, we love Louisiana and the potential she holds, especially in technology, and we are 100% committed to supporting the entrepreneurial base here.” Said C Lanclos, CEO/Chairman of Lanclos 1063, LLC.A New Approach to Severe Weather Detection:Lanclos became deeply interested in SweepWX after watching a real-time demonstration comparing the technology's storm analysis while tracking major weather channels. During the demonstration, SweepWX identified multiple areas of rotation that, according to Lanclos, were not detected as early or not at all by conventional tracking methods. That demonstration prompted Lanclos to become involved with the technology and its global applications.“There's been a lot of negative news surrounding AI as of late, yet there are some very positive aspects to this technology that should not get mixed in with the negative aspects of it,”“Weather is one of those industries where technology has tremendous potential to improve how we detect and understand severe storms. With SweepWX, we plan on helping the industry move in the right direction.” said Lanclos.Broad Applications Across Multiple Industries:The implications of improved weather intelligence extend well beyond television forecasting. Industries including aviation, agriculture, energy, government and defense rely heavily on timely and accurate weather information. More precise observations and earlier detection of severe weather conditions could provide valuable information for organizations whose operations depend on rapidly changing atmospheric conditions.“From aviation and agriculture to energy and defense to marine, weather affects virtually every aspect of modern life.”“The opportunity to provide earlier and more precise information about what is happening within a storm is a game changer. We know that SweepWX will contribute to a new generation of weather intelligence by combining artificial intelligence with advanced atmospheric data and real-time storm analysis." Lanclos said.Media Contact:C LanclosLanclos 1063, LLC...

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Lanclos 1063, LLC Announces Acquisition of Revolutionary AI Weather Technology News Provided By Lanclos 1063, LLC September 28, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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