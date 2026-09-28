Sunnydata Earns Databricks Brickbuilder Retail, Consumer Goods & Travel Specialization.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This recognition reflects SunnyData's proven track record helping retail organizations turn Databricks investment into real-time business decisions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SunnyData, the leading pure-play Databricks data engineering and AI consulting firm, today announced it has earned the Databricks Brickbuilder Retail, Consumer Goods & Travel Specialization. The recognition validates SunnyData's expertise in building Databricks-based solutions for Retail, Consumer Goods, and Travel organizations operating at scale and in real time.The Brickbuilder Specialization program recognizes Databricks partners with proven, repeatable expertise in delivering solutions for specific industries. For SunnyData, this specialization reflects its work helping clients in the Retail, Consumer Goods, and Travel sectors translate high-volume, fast-moving data (inventory shifts, demand fluctuations, customer behavior) into decisions businesses can act on quickly."In Retail, the decision gets made at the shelf, the checkout and the pump, not in a quarterly deck,” said Jeronimo Acosta, Chief Partner Officer at SunnyData.“Our team has built on Databricks so the data is there when the decision is made. This Brickbuilder Specialization is Databricks recognizing that work, and the team earned every bit of it."Retail, Consumer Goods, and Travel organizations face mounting pressure to modernize data infrastructure while managing high transaction volumes, complex supply chains and rising customer expectations for real-time personalization. SunnyData's specialization signals its ability to help these organizations get more value from their Databricks platform investment, faster.About SunnyDataSunnyData is a premium, pure-play data and AI consulting firm specializing in enterprise-grade Databricks modernization, data engineering, and governed analytics. With deep domain expertise across highly regulated industries, including Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences, SunnyData helps global organizations bridge the gap between complex data infrastructure and actionable business value.

Emma Handler

SunnyData

+1 651-370-9786

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SunnyData Earns Databricks Brickbuilder Retail, Consumer Goods & Travel Specialization. News Provided By SunnyData September 28, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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