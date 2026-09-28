Opposition Won Bypoll Seat By Spreading Falsehood On Social Media: Meghalaya Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 29 (IANS) Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) State President Prestone Tynsong has ramped up his attack on the Opposition 'Voice of the People Party' (VPP) during campaigning for the upcoming Shillong Lok Sabha bypoll, accusing the party of using social media to spread misleading narratives and questioning its development record in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Addressing an election meeting at Wahlyngkhat village under Pynursla Block, Tynsong said on Monday that the NPP had reflected on its defeats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2025 Autonomous District Council polls and attributed part of the setbacks to the influence of social media.

He alleged that false and misleading claims circulated online had influenced voters and helped political parties win elections without a factual basis.

Tynsong specifically targeted the VPP, which controls the KHADC, and asked it to explain the changes it had brought about since receiving the people's mandate.

"I want that such people should give an answer in front of us, the public. The public has given you the mandate to govern in the district council. What is the change?" he said.

Tynsong also criticised the VPP over its attempt to amend the Land Act, which was returned by the Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar.

He alleged that the proposed changes could affect the traditional roles and powers of institutions such as the Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Raid and Dorbar Hima.

The remarks came as campaigning gathers momentum for the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting VPP MP Ricky Andrew Jones Syngkon on February 19, 2026.

Syngkon died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing futsal in Shillong.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the polling schedule, with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Meghalaya being among the factors delaying the bypoll.

The ruling National People's Party has fielded D.R.L. Nonglait, President of the Khasi Authors' Society and a professor at North-Eastern Hill University.

The NPP formally announced his candidature in May.

Nonglait's candidature places an academic at the centre of the NPP's campaign, while the VPP has nominated another academic, Batskhem Myrboh.

The political contest is also expected to feature candidates from other major political parties.

Tynsong urged voters to assess political parties on their work rather than social media narratives, as the NPP intensifies its campaign to win the Shillong Parliamentary seat.