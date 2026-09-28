MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Inquiry Into Death Of BJP Yuva Morcha Leader In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Bhopal district general secretary and young advocate Divyarishi Tiwari, who allegedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with a roadside electric pole late last week.

Chief Minister Yadav has directed the district administration to investigate the incident and take appropriate legal action based on its findings.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to the bereaved family in a statement issued on Monday evening.

"The news of the tragic death of Divyarishi Tiwari-District General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (Bhopal City) and a young advocate-in an accident is heart-wrenching. I offer my humble tributes to him," CM Yadav said.

Following the Chief Minister's direction, the Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra constituted a four-member committee to probe the circumstances surrounding Tiwari's death.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within five days.

The panel comprises Additional Collector Sumit Pandey, Chief Medical and Health Officer Manish Sharma, Mohammad Javed, Executive Controller of Electricity Department, and Superintending Engineer Pradeep Singh Chouhan.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the MP Nagar police station area.

Tiwari had gone to a mall with his family for shopping when he allegedly came in contact with a roadside electric pole and suffered an electric shock.

He collapsed at the spot following the shock.

Traffic police personnel attempted to revive him by administering CPR and arranged for his immediate transportation to AIIMS Bhopal.

Doctors at the hospital examined Tiwari and declared him dead.

The incident has raised questions over the alleged leakage of electric current from the roadside pole.

The inquiry committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit its findings to the district administration.

Chief Minister Yadav also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss.

"I have instructed the district administration to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate legal action regarding this tragic incident," the Chief Minister said.

State BJP president and MLA Hemant Khandelwal also condoled Tiwari's death.

"Divyarishi Tiwari's untimely demise is deeply saddening. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this grief," Khandelwal said on social media platform X.