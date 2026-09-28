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YCO Cloud And Aolani Partner To Deliver One Of The First NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 Cluster Rollouts In The Philippines
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>As the country's first renewable-powered Sovereign AI infrastructure, this strategic collaboration aims to foster local innovation and boost the national economy – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – YCO Cloud is proud to announce its collaboration with Aolani and NVIDIA to deliver one of the first NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 cluster deployments in the Philippines. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing purpose-built sovereign AI infrastructure to the country for the first time. Designed and implemented to meet global sustainability standards for water usage and dedicated renewable energy sources, the project aims to accelerate and solidify the country's ambitions in sovereign digital capabilities and forward-looking innovation.
Aolani provides AI infrastructure, GPU financing, deployment and operating capabilities; while YCO delivers purpose-built, sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure and local expertise.
By leveraging the combined strengths of YCO Cloud, Aolani, and NVIDIA, this initiative sets the foundation for a scalable, world-class AI ecosystem - accelerating local innovation while driving national economic productivity.
Scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2027, the initial phase will deploy more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, extending state-of-the-art AI computing infrastructure to local government bodies, domestic enterprise, and local startups, while also attracting innovative global AI native companies.
As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, YCO Cloud adheres to best practices to meet global standards for energy, water efficiency and environmental sustainability.
“The Philippines is now ready to scale on digital infrastructure with its robust submarine cable systems and growing renewable energy sources. To deliver a product that hasn't been built in the Philippines, we partnered with Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI), the pioneer and one of the largest industrial park developers in the country, with best-in-country power, water and connectivity infrastructure aligned with our sustainability goals partnerships with Aolani and SPPI complement YCO Cloud's commitment to deliver green digital infrastructure to contribute to the next wave of growth in the country.” said Nik de Ynchausti, CEO of YCO Cloud.
Nicholas Chia, CEO at Aolani, said,“As the leading neocloud in Asia, Aolani is committed to delivering high-performance and compliant AI infrastructure at speed and scale to support our customers operating at the forefront of AI innovation. Southeast Asia is fast becoming a key linchpin for global AI infrastructure, and the Philippines is emerging as a dynamic new market for digital infrastructure growth. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in democratising access to advanced AI infrastructure in the Philippines, supporting the growth of the country's digital economy and AI ecosystem. We are excited to partner with YCO Cloud on this ambitious development to boost infrastructure growth and innovation.”
The Philippine government welcomed the news of the partnership.“AI presents significant opportunities for innovation, job creation, and economic growth for the Philippines and Filipinos. We welcome the efforts of homegrown companies like YCO and its Singaporean partner, Aolani. Anchored on their belief on the country's potential, we appreciate the commitment of both companies to work towards enabling Filipinos to become not just users but also builders and developers of AI. These forward-looking collaborations are key in shaping the Philippines' future and allow us to achieve purposeful progress together,” said Leandro Angelo Y. Aguirre, Undersecretary of Department of Information and Communications Technology.
Rosemarie Edillon, Undersecretary of Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, said,“We thank YCO and Aolani for entrusting the Philippines with this significant role in AI infrastructure development. As we enter the Fifth Industrial Revolution, the Philippine Government stands ready to be an active partner in building a trusted, inclusive and ethical AI ecosystem for the Philippines and the world.”
YCO Cloud
YCO Cloud's purpose and mission is to deliver sustainable mission-infrastructure designed to drive the Philippines forward. For more information, visit and follow on YCO Cloud on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
H/Advisors on behalf of Aolani
...
Aolani provides AI infrastructure, GPU financing, deployment and operating capabilities; while YCO delivers purpose-built, sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure and local expertise.
By leveraging the combined strengths of YCO Cloud, Aolani, and NVIDIA, this initiative sets the foundation for a scalable, world-class AI ecosystem - accelerating local innovation while driving national economic productivity.
Scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2027, the initial phase will deploy more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, extending state-of-the-art AI computing infrastructure to local government bodies, domestic enterprise, and local startups, while also attracting innovative global AI native companies.
As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, YCO Cloud adheres to best practices to meet global standards for energy, water efficiency and environmental sustainability.
“The Philippines is now ready to scale on digital infrastructure with its robust submarine cable systems and growing renewable energy sources. To deliver a product that hasn't been built in the Philippines, we partnered with Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI), the pioneer and one of the largest industrial park developers in the country, with best-in-country power, water and connectivity infrastructure aligned with our sustainability goals partnerships with Aolani and SPPI complement YCO Cloud's commitment to deliver green digital infrastructure to contribute to the next wave of growth in the country.” said Nik de Ynchausti, CEO of YCO Cloud.
Nicholas Chia, CEO at Aolani, said,“As the leading neocloud in Asia, Aolani is committed to delivering high-performance and compliant AI infrastructure at speed and scale to support our customers operating at the forefront of AI innovation. Southeast Asia is fast becoming a key linchpin for global AI infrastructure, and the Philippines is emerging as a dynamic new market for digital infrastructure growth. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in democratising access to advanced AI infrastructure in the Philippines, supporting the growth of the country's digital economy and AI ecosystem. We are excited to partner with YCO Cloud on this ambitious development to boost infrastructure growth and innovation.”
The Philippine government welcomed the news of the partnership.“AI presents significant opportunities for innovation, job creation, and economic growth for the Philippines and Filipinos. We welcome the efforts of homegrown companies like YCO and its Singaporean partner, Aolani. Anchored on their belief on the country's potential, we appreciate the commitment of both companies to work towards enabling Filipinos to become not just users but also builders and developers of AI. These forward-looking collaborations are key in shaping the Philippines' future and allow us to achieve purposeful progress together,” said Leandro Angelo Y. Aguirre, Undersecretary of Department of Information and Communications Technology.
Rosemarie Edillon, Undersecretary of Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, said,“We thank YCO and Aolani for entrusting the Philippines with this significant role in AI infrastructure development. As we enter the Fifth Industrial Revolution, the Philippine Government stands ready to be an active partner in building a trusted, inclusive and ethical AI ecosystem for the Philippines and the world.”
YCO Cloud
YCO Cloud's purpose and mission is to deliver sustainable mission-infrastructure designed to drive the Philippines forward. For more information, visit and follow on YCO Cloud on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
H/Advisors on behalf of Aolani
...
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