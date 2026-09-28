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Vitals Announces Expansion To Singapore And Hong Kong As Bruce Rockowitz Highlights Thailand's Wellness Model
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Vitals today announced that it is extending its data-driven wellness model to Singapore and Hong Kong. The move expands a platform built around testing, interpretation, telehealth and recurring products into additional Asian markets.
Vitals is a diagnostics-led health and wellness platform founded and led by Charles Temple, a New Zealand entrepreneur with more than 18 years of operating experience in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Its proposition is straightforward: rather than asking consumers to guess which vitamins, supplements or lifestyle changes they need, test first, interpret the results properly and build the recommendation around the individual.
The entry point is testing, and Vitals has made it deliberately easy. Its Comprehensive Wellness Test is non-invasive: a small hair sample collected at home is analyzed using German technology to screen more than 700 biomarkers spanning nutritional, metabolic and systemic indicators. For customers who want clinical-grade data, Vitals Longevity blood programs - Essential Wellness, Advanced Vitality and Executive Longevity - cover up to 82 laboratory indicators, with a licensed nurse drawing the sample at the customer's home or office. Samples are processed by partner laboratories certified to ISO 15189 and by the Ministry of Public Health, and customers can add individual tests to any program.
Results are delivered digitally through the Vitals platform, where an AI analysis layer, working with the laboratory and the company's clinical team, turns raw values into a personalized report and a recommended protocol. Vitals is rolling out online consultations with licensed doctors for interpreting blood results, general health questions and, over time, physician-supervised programs, so that the customer does not have to bridge the gap between data and decision alone.
“Thailand offers a useful case study in how traditional consumer categories can be rebuilt around data,” said Bruce Rockowitz, spokesperson for Vitals. The Vitals model connects testing, interpretation, medical advice, recommendations and recurring products into a single digital relationship.
Thailand already has many of the ingredients required for a wellness economy: a sophisticated healthcare sector, accredited laboratories, a strong tourism industry, established hospitality infrastructure and consumers increasingly familiar with premium health and beauty products. The personalized testing and supplements market in Thailand is forecast to grow from about $80 million in 2026 to $124 million by 2033, according to Grand View Research.
Vitals extends its data-driven wellness model across Asia
Vitals' own-brand supplement range is developed using the company's formulations, produced by third-party manufacturers in Thailand and independently tested. It sits alongside more than 100 global and local brands sold through Vitals' retail stores and online platform. Because every recommendation traces back to the customer's own results, the company can stay in contact to retest, refine the protocol and refill rather than relying on one-off purchases.
Vitals is now extending its model to Singapore and Hong Kong. The same logic can extend beyond supplements into hospitality, food, beauty, travel and healthcare, where adding data, personalization and digital distribution can potentially turn traditionally service-based businesses into recurring consumer platforms.
For more information about Vitals, visit:
Vitals is a diagnostics-led health and wellness platform founded and led by Charles Temple, a New Zealand entrepreneur with more than 18 years of operating experience in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Its proposition is straightforward: rather than asking consumers to guess which vitamins, supplements or lifestyle changes they need, test first, interpret the results properly and build the recommendation around the individual.
The entry point is testing, and Vitals has made it deliberately easy. Its Comprehensive Wellness Test is non-invasive: a small hair sample collected at home is analyzed using German technology to screen more than 700 biomarkers spanning nutritional, metabolic and systemic indicators. For customers who want clinical-grade data, Vitals Longevity blood programs - Essential Wellness, Advanced Vitality and Executive Longevity - cover up to 82 laboratory indicators, with a licensed nurse drawing the sample at the customer's home or office. Samples are processed by partner laboratories certified to ISO 15189 and by the Ministry of Public Health, and customers can add individual tests to any program.
Results are delivered digitally through the Vitals platform, where an AI analysis layer, working with the laboratory and the company's clinical team, turns raw values into a personalized report and a recommended protocol. Vitals is rolling out online consultations with licensed doctors for interpreting blood results, general health questions and, over time, physician-supervised programs, so that the customer does not have to bridge the gap between data and decision alone.
“Thailand offers a useful case study in how traditional consumer categories can be rebuilt around data,” said Bruce Rockowitz, spokesperson for Vitals. The Vitals model connects testing, interpretation, medical advice, recommendations and recurring products into a single digital relationship.
Thailand already has many of the ingredients required for a wellness economy: a sophisticated healthcare sector, accredited laboratories, a strong tourism industry, established hospitality infrastructure and consumers increasingly familiar with premium health and beauty products. The personalized testing and supplements market in Thailand is forecast to grow from about $80 million in 2026 to $124 million by 2033, according to Grand View Research.
Vitals extends its data-driven wellness model across Asia
Vitals' own-brand supplement range is developed using the company's formulations, produced by third-party manufacturers in Thailand and independently tested. It sits alongside more than 100 global and local brands sold through Vitals' retail stores and online platform. Because every recommendation traces back to the customer's own results, the company can stay in contact to retest, refine the protocol and refill rather than relying on one-off purchases.
Vitals is now extending its model to Singapore and Hong Kong. The same logic can extend beyond supplements into hospitality, food, beauty, travel and healthcare, where adding data, personalization and digital distribution can potentially turn traditionally service-based businesses into recurring consumer platforms.
For more information about Vitals, visit:
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