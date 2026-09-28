Market Strategist Kristina Hooper Sees Risk Building Around AI Capex Over Surging Treasury Yields



Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields surpassed 5.25%, with long-end yields expected to reach 5.5% before year-end amid an aggressive bond market selloff.

High borrowing costs raise the hurdle rate for artificial intelligence investments and increase financial pressure on consumers via mortgage and credit card rates. Man Group attributes the yield surge to fiscal deficits and national debt burdens rather than pure growth, warning that equity market pullbacks could severely hurt top-tier consumer spending.

Mounting pressure from soaring U.S. Treasury yields threatens to undermine capital investments in artificial intelligence and resilient consumer expenditure, factors which have aided growth in American equities.

Kristina Hooper, chief market strategist at Man Group Plc, warned Monday that the ongoing selloff in the government bond market has pushed borrowing costs to multiyear highs, creating severe headwinds for corporate investments and household finances alike.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged past 5.25% on Monday, up more than 100 basis points over the year. Meanwhile, 30-year bond yields approached 5.6%. Hooper projected that long-term yields could easily reach 5.5% prior to year-end.

"Something has to give," Hooper stated in an interview with Bloomberg Television, citing the unprecedented pace at which long-end rates have climbed.

Escalating Pressure On AI Capital Expenditure

The surge in debt costs directly challenges the AI boom. Enterprise spending on AI infrastructure requires elevated rates of return to justify initial outlays. Higher interest rates raise that hurdle significantly.

According to Hooper, the return requirements for tech firms committing vast capital to AI projects were already formidable prior to the bond market rout. Elevated corporate borrowing rates risk stalling planned capital expenditure across the sector.

Beyond corporate balance sheets, the rapid climb in 10-year Treasury yields directly affects household budgets because of its tight correlation with mortgage and consumer credit rates.

Hooper dismissed the notion that rising yields merely signal a booming economy. Instead, she attributed the selloff to underlying systemic vulnerabilities, including persistent inflation, long-term fiscal sustainability concerns, and an escalating U.S. deficit-to-GDP ratio.

"What is abnormal is how dramatically fast yields have gone up on the long end," Hooper noted, adding that market participants are navigating historically high government debt levels without precedent.

The 'P-Shaped' Economy Vulnerability

In describing current wealth distribution, Hooper introduced the concept of a "P-shaped" economy, expanding on the traditional "K-shaped" recovery model. The metaphor underscores the high concentration of net worth among top earners.

Strong stock market performance throughout the year generated a significant wealth effect that sustained spending among higher-income households. However, if higher bond yields trigger a stock market retreat, consumer spending could contract sharply.

"That could be quite problematic for consumer spending because so much of the consumer spending has been coming from that top part of the P," Hooper said.

The warnings arrive ahead of critical economic releases, including Friday's payrolls report, where economists anticipate an addition of 90,000 jobs in September and an unemployment rate steady at 4.1%. Strong economic data could maintain pressure on Federal Reserve policymakers to keep monetary conditions tight following recent interest rate hikes.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, fell about 0.%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 0.9%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.5%. The iShares + Year Treasury ETF (TLT) eased about 1%.