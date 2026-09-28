Iran Embassy Rejects Terror Link To Suspects Arrested Near UK Airbase

Iran Condemns 'Iranophobia Propaganda'

The Embassy of Iran in the United Kingdom on Monday rejected "unfounded and malicious speculations" linking Tehran to the arrest of five suspects near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire over a suspected terror act, calling the reports "fabricated" and warning that they would fuel "Iranophobia propaganda" in the UK. The statement came as the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing said its investigation into an incident reported near RAF Fairford on Sunday was continuing, with five men arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base," the Iranian Embassy said in a statement.

"The Circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK," it added.

The Embassy further said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives."

UK Police Investigate Suspected Terror Act

Meanwhile, UK Counter Terrorism Policing said specially trained investigators had examined the scene overnight and carried out a range of investigative activity, leading to "multiple new lines of enquiry".

"The Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into an incident reported close to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Sunday 27 September is continuing," the police said.

Five men were arrested in Whelford on Sunday morning after police received reports of three vehicles travelling towards the airbase after midnight. Counter Terrorism Policing said the men were detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act. The suspects are five UK nationals aged between 23 and 25 and resident in London. They are being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, with a custody extension secured until later on Monday.

Police said they were working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the activity of those arrested, including their knowledge and any motivation behind the incident. A cordon remains in place at the location, while significant resources, including military assets, remain deployed at the scene.

'Hugely Complex' Operation

"The nature of this investigation means significant numbers of resources, including military assets, remain deployed at the location, and we thank the public for their ongoing support," Counter Terrorism Policing said.

"We are working hard to minimise disruption to local communities, but ask for their patience, as our work continues at the scene," it added.

Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, described the operation as a "hugely complex and large-scale operation" involving local and national policing, the Ministry of Defence and local agencies.

"This is a hugely complex and large-scale operation, involving local and national policing, the MOD, and local agencies, who are working together to progress the investigation and support for the community," Evans said.

She also urged caution over speculation surrounding the incident and its possible motivation. "I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ask that at this time, CTP are given the space to work carefully and clearly," Evans said.

The arrests followed a major security response in Whelford, a village near RAF Fairford, with Gloucestershire Police declaring a major incident and precautionary measures being taken for residents in the vicinity. RAF Fairford is a strategic air base frequently used by US military aircraft and has served as a forward operating location for US strategic bombers and other aircraft. (ANI)

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