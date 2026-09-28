ZIM's $4.2B Hapag-Lloyd Deal Reportedly Hits Fresh Roadblock - ZIM Stock Heads For 4Th Straight Session Of Loss



The objection adds to concerns previously raised by Israel's Defense Ministry and other government bodies.

Israel retains special rights over ZIM through its“Golden Share,” giving the government a say in whether the transaction can proceed. Hapag-Lloyd updated its offer to $4.2 billion, up from its earlier offer of $4 billion

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' (ZIM) proposed sale to Germany's Hapag-Lloyd faced a fresh hurdle on Monday after Israel's Finance Ministry reportedly objected to the transaction in its current form.

According to a Times of Israel report, the ministry said the risks of the deal currently outweigh its benefits, citing concerns about Israel's national security, maritime independence and dependence on foreign-controlled shipping. The objection adds to concerns previously raised by Israel's Defense Ministry and other government bodies.

ZIM shares were down 2% at the time of writing, and are on track for a fourth straight session of losses.

Why The Acquisition Has Run Into Rough Waters

In February, Hapag-Lloyd agreed to acquire ZIM for $35 per share in cash, valuing the transaction around $4 billion. The offer was later revised to $4.2 billion.

As part of the deal, Israeli private-equity firm FIMI would separately take control of a smaller Israeli shipping operation with 16 vessels and assume responsibility for the government's special“Golden Share.”

That Golden Share gives Israel special rights over ZIM and gives the government the right to approve the transaction. ZIM shareholders approved the deal in April, with closing targeted for late 2026.

However, Israeli officials reportedly raised concerns that the smaller domestic operation may not provide enough shipping capacity during emergencies. The Finance Ministry also highlighted Hapag-Lloyd's shareholders, including Qatar Holding with a 12.3% stake and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund with a 10.2% stake.

Hapag-Lloyd has been trying to address those concerns with CEO Rolf Habben Jansen recently visiting Israel to salvage the deal.

At the time of writing, Zim Integrated has not responded to Stocktwits' request for comment on these developments.

Hapag-Lloyd Could Become 5th Largest Container Shipping Company

If completed, the deal would make the German company the world's fifth-largest container shipping group. Together, the businesses would operate more than 400 ships.

ZIM's latest results also showed some improvement. Second-quarter (Q2) revenue rose about 9% to $1.78 billion, while earnings came in at $0.53 per share, up from $0.19 a year earlier.

For full year 2026, ZIM forecasted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2 billion to $2.4 billion and adjusted operating profit of $700 million to $1.1 billion.

Retail Take On ZIM

Retail sentiment surrounding ZIM on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user expects the stock price to fall to $15.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained more than 30% so far in 2026.

Also read:SpaceX's Starship Reaches Orbit For First Time – Retail Calls It 'History In The Making'

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.