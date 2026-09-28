MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Pinnacle AI Financial Research Institute Advances Pinnacle AI System 3.0 Testing Under the Direction of Adrianzhi Kuan Ong

SINGAPORE, Sept 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Pinnacle AI Financial Research Institute continues to advance testing of the Pinnacle AI Quantitative Investment System (Pinnacle AI System) 3.0, with data integration, model validation, risk analysis, and user experience identified as key priorities during this phase.







Under the direction of Adrianzhi Kuan Ong, the development team is evaluating how Pinnacle AI System performs across different financial data environments. Compared with earlier versions, Version 3.0 further refines multi-source data organization, analytical workflow integration, and model testing processes, with the goal of helping researchers organize, analyze, and validate large volumes of market information more efficiently.







Focusing on Data Integration and Model Validation

Modern financial research often requires researchers to process market prices, macroeconomic data, policy information, and developments across multiple asset classes at the same time.

Pinnacle AI System 3.0 refines the way multi-source financial data is organized, helping reduce the need for users to move repeatedly between different data sources while creating a more consistent environment for analysis.

For model validation, Version 3.0 will continue to test model performance across different market scenarios, with particular attention to data quality, consistency of analytical results, and overall system stability.

Adrianzhi Kuan Ong said the value of artificial intelligence in financial research should not be reduced to predicting market outcomes. Instead, he said, its role is to help research teams process information more efficiently, validate analytical methods, and reassess existing analysis as market conditions change.

Strengthening Risk Analysis and User Experience

Risk analysis is another important area of Pinnacle AI System 3.0 testing.

The system will continue to monitor market volatility, data anomalies, and changes across different market factors, helping researchers maintain a more comprehensive view of risk during the analytical process.

At the same time, Pinnacle AI Financial Research Institute is including user experience in its testing process, reviewing how information is presented, how analytical workflows are structured, and how different functions work together.

The Institute said the focus of Version 3.0 is not simply to add more features, but to create a clearer and more efficient research workflow across data organization, model analysis, and risk identification.

Testing Feedback Will Support Further Optimization

Data and user feedback collected during Pinnacle AI System 3.0 testing will be used as an important reference for future functional adjustments.

The testing phase is primarily intended to evaluate the system's technical performance and adaptability in real-world use. It does not represent any prediction or guarantee regarding market outcomes.

As testing continues, Pinnacle AI Financial Research Institute will make further adjustments to Pinnacle AI System based on the results and continue refining capabilities related to data analysis, model validation, and risk management.

About Pinnacle AI Financial Research Institute

Pinnacle AI Financial Research Institute focuses on artificial intelligence technology, financial data analysis, and quantitative research, exploring the application and development of intelligent tools within financial research workflows.

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