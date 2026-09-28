OCA Says E-Sports Will Continue To Be A Medal Sport At Asian Games
In a statement issued on Monday, OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam stated that E-sports would continue "within the Asian Games" and that the OCA would continue to support the development of E-sports in Asia.
The OCA said it has not made or issued any announcement regarding E-sports withdrawing from the Asian Games. The statement "E-sports withdraws from the Asian Games" circulating online does not align with the work arrangements of the OCA.
On September 19, 2026, the OCA signed a host city contract with Kuwait, confirming the hosting rights for the first Asian E-sports and Mind Sports Games in 2027.
Al Musallam said: "The popularity of E-sports in Asia is a key consideration for the OCA in making the aforementioned arrangements. The establishment of the Asian E-sports and Mind Sports Games aims to provide more platforms for Asian athletes to showcase their talents and will not diminish the status of E-sports within the Asian Games system.
"The OCA will continue to support the development of E-sports in Asia and will further promote and publicise E-sports in its other sporting events," Al Musallam added.
E-sports made its debut as a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang and became an official medal sport at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, yielding a total of seven gold medals. Its momentum and influence in Asia continue to rise.
At the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, there are a total of 11 e-sports events: Combat Sports, Pokemon Unite, Honour of Kings, League of Legends, Game for Peace Asian Games Edition, Peak Battle, Identity V Asian Games Edition, Naraka: Bladepoint, GT Racing 7, eFootball, and Magic Bubble Championship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment