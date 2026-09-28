Doha Design District Examines Gulf Ornamentation's Links To Identity And Architecture

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Design District, under Msheireb Properties, highlighted the cultural and architectural dimensions of Gulf ornamentation at a "Pattern Talk" session held as part of its monthly "Design Talks" program.

The session, presented by architect and heritage specialist, Mohammed Ali Abel, examined Gulf ornamentation as a visual language that goes beyond decoration, linking it to identity, place, architecture and cultural memory. It also explored the evolution of traditional patterns across the region, the geometric principles behind them, and ways to draw on this visual language in contemporary design practices.

On the occasion, Director of Doha Design District Dana Kazic said: "At Doha Design District, we believe that shaping the future of design begins with understanding where we come from. Our heritage is a powerful source of knowledge, inspiration and identity, while contemporary design gives us the opportunity to reinterpret it for new generations."

Alongside the talk, Doha Design District also launched The Msheireb Pattern Collection e-book, a comprehensive guide to modern Qatari ornamentation that bridges tradition, craft and contemporary architecture.

The Design Talks program reflects Doha Design District's broader role as a platform for Qatar's growing design community through exhibitions, dialogue sessions, workshops, events and public programs.

Doha Design District Msheireb Properties Gulf ornamentation Heritage