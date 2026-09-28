Qatar Museums, Years Of Culture Initiative Extend 'Your Ghosts Are Mine' Exhibition In Chile

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums and Years of Culture initiative announced that the 'Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices' exhibition held in Centro Cultural La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, has been extended until Nov. 1, after drawing over 15,000 visitors.

HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums and Founder of Years of Culture, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, has recently visited Santiago as part of a Years of Culture legacy tour to Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Her visit brought renewed attention to the exhibition.

The exhibition sheds light on the issues of migration, exile and memory, in addition to film and video art from Qatar's collections out of its Years of Culture partnership with Chile and Argentine in 2025.

'Your Ghosts Are Mine' exhibition brings together extracts of more than 40 films and video installations from across the Arab world, Africa, and Southeast Asia, offering a poignant exploration of displacement, resilience, and community.

The exhibition was scheduled to conclude on Oct. 11 before the showcase period was extended in Santiago.

In this context, Executive Director of Centro Cultural La Moneda, Alejandra Valenzuela, said that the exhibition promotes the role of cultural diplomacy that builds bridges between different countries and people, indicating that extending it offers those who have not yet visited the chance to discover diverse perspectives and artistic expressions from other regions of the world.

In turn, Director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Zeina Arida, noted that, what has been especially meaningful and rewarding about bringing 'Your Ghosts Are Mine' exhibition to Santiago is seeing the connections audiences make between stories that may at first seem far apart, adding that this extension gives those encounters more space and allows the conversation begun through Years of Culture to continue.

For her part, Art Mill Museum Director of Concept, Catherine Grenier, pointed out that the exhibition is an ambitious attempt to reorganize the moving image's usual categories and to cross the lines of geopolitical borders, the boundaries between fiction and documentary, and the outmoded distinction between feature film and video art.

The Santiago presentation is the exhibition's first in Latin America, following presentations in Venice and Doha.

The program reflects Years of Culture's commitment to building relationships that extend beyond a single year, generating new projects, exchanges and opportunities for connection between Qatar, Chile and wider international audiences.

The exhibition is produced by Qatar Museums and co-organized with Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Doha Film Institute and the future Art Mill Museum, in collaboration with Chile's Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage.

Your Ghosts Are Mine' Qatar Museums Chile