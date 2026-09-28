Education Above All Foundation And COO Ali Turki Al Sobai Recognised At Qatar's Himmah Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation working to expand access to quality education and economic opportunities, has been recognised at the inaugural Himmah: Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Award as the recipient of the 'Leading Entity in Nationalisation' Award in the Education Sector. In a separate individual recognition, Mr Ali Turki Al Sobai, Chief Operating Officer of Education Above All Foundation, received the Leadership Excellence Award.

The institutional recognition reflects EAA Foundation's sustained commitment to attracting, developing, retaining and empowering Qatari talent. Through creating opportunities for professional growth and leadership, the Foundation continues to strengthen the capabilities that support its education mission in Qatar and around the world.

This recognition builds on EAA Foundation wider journey of growth and impact, as the organization continues to advance its mission of expanding access to quality education and economic opportunities for underserved communities, Over the years, EAA Foundation has strengthened its global footprint and partnerships while building the institutional and national capabilities required to sustain that impact. Investing in Qatari talent has been an important part of this journey, enabling national professionals to contribute across programmes, operations, partnerships and leadership roles that support the foundation's work in Qatar and internationally.

Mr Mohammed Saad Al-Kubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Education Above All Foundation, said:“We are honoured to receive this national recognition, which reflects Education Above All Foundation's sustained commitment to investing in Qatari talent. For us, nationalisation is not simply a matter of recruitment; it is about creating meaningful pathways for colleagues to develop their capabilities, take on greater responsibility and progress into leadership roles. By enabling Qatari talent to thrive, we strengthen the institutional capacity behind our mission to advance education and opportunity around the world, while supporting the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Mr Ali Turki Al Sobai, Chief Operations Officer of Education Above All Foundation, said:“I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership Excellence Award. The award is a reflection of the collective commitment of colleagues across EAA Foundation. Building capable teams and enabling national talent to grow into positions of responsibility are central to the operational excellence that supports our mission.”

Education Above All Foundation expresses its appreciation to the Ministry of Labour for recognising entities and individuals whose work advances national talent in Qatar's private sector.

Education Above All Foundation Himmah Awards Ali Turki Al Sobai