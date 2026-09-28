Iran Says Filed Complaint To UN Over US Flight Restrictions

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN - Iran has lodged a complaint with the United Nations over US sanctions against its aviation sector that have forced the cancellation of flights, state media reported Monday.

This month the United States imposed restrictions on the entire aviation industry in Iran and vowed to take a hard line against companies that assist it.

As the sanctions took effect last Wednesday, major airlines were forced to cancel international flights after several countries implemented bans.

"To defend the legitimate rights of the aviation industry and counter illegal restrictions imposed by America, Iran has drafted and submitted a formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)," said civil aviation chief Abouzar Shiroudi, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The ICAO is a UN agency based in Montreal, Canada that sets and regulates standards for civil aviation.

"In cooperation with the foreign ministry, we have also filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice at The Hague," Shiroudi added.

For Iranians wishing to enter or exit their country, destinations in neighbouring Turkey are now the primary options for flights.

Routes also remain available to Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Malaysia and Thailand, with flights to the United Arab Emirates suspended.

Dubai was the most important Middle Eastern destination for Iranian airlines, with several flights daily from Iran.

The UAE financial hub offers onward connections to Europe, Asia and Africa and served as a stopover for many Iranian travellers.

An official from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport said Sunday that around 30 international destinations were still being served by Iranian airlines.